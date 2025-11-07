Trump event paused in Oval Office when guest faints

Man, a representative of a pharma company, crumples to the ground at the White House
A representative of a pharmaceutical company fainted Thursday during a White House announcement on slashing the cost of weight-loss drugs, forcing President Donald Trump to suspend the event.
As one of the bosses of the two drug companies invited to announce the price deal was speaking, the man crumpled to the ground behind him.
Trump, who was seated at the time, quickly stood up and remained behind his desk while several people attended to the man, whose identity was not made public.
One of those helping him was Mehmet Oz, Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a medical doctor.
"The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
The event resumed about an hour later.
