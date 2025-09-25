GOLD/FOREX
Americas

Trump mocks Biden with White House ‘autopen’ portrait

Altered image of Biden’s portrait with an autopen sparks debate over symbolism and satire

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Trump mocks Biden with White House ‘autopen’ portrait
AP

Washington, D.C. — A newly unveiled White House art installation has drawn attention after an altered image of Former President Joe Biden’s portrait circulated online. The “Presidential Walk of Fame” gallery, designed to showcase photographs of former commanders-in-chief, became the focus of discussion when a version surfaced showing Biden’s portrait replaced by an image of an “autopen” — a device used to automatically sign documents.

President Donald Trump highlighted the image on his social media platform, pointing to Biden’s reliance on the autopen for official signatures. He claimed the machine symbolised Biden’s frequent use of automated signing for pardons, proclamations, and other documents.

The autopen, however, is far from a new invention. It has been in service for decades, dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency. Widely regarded as a practical tool, it has been used by several leaders, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, particularly when quick approvals were needed or when presidents were away from Washington.

The altered portrait quickly generated reactions online. Some saw it as political satire, while others dismissed it as an attempt to turn a routine practice into controversy. White House officials have not commented on the image, though past administrations have defended the autopen as a legitimate and efficient instrument of governance.

The episode illustrates how even symbolic traditions, such as official portrait galleries, can become integral to the broader political conversation in Washington.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
