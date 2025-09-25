GOLD/FOREX
Jessica Sanchez just won America’s Got Talent Season 20 — 10 things you need to know about heavily pregnant Filipino American $1million prize winner

While most struggle with stairs, Jessica Sanchez belted Bruno Mars nine months pregnant

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Jessica Sanchez
Dubai: Move over, confetti cannons — Jessica Sanchez just snatched the crown on America’s Got Talent Season 20 and did it while nine months pregnant. Yes, while most of us struggle to climb a flight of stairs in our third trimester, this Filipino-American powerhouse was belting Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga to glory, bagging the $1-million prize and a whole lot of history.

From American Idol near-miss to a full-circle AGT redemption arc, Sanchez isn’t just back in the spotlight — she’s rewriting the rulebook on grit, glory, and goosebump-inducing vocals. Here are 10 things you need to know about the woman of the moment.

1. She’s AGT’s Season 20 champion

On September 25, 2025 (US time), Sanchez was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 20, beating improv rapper Chris Turner after receiving the highest number of votes. Her victory, according to ABS-CBN News, also comes with a cool $1 million prize.

2. She’s been here before

Sanchez first appeared on AGT’s very first season as a 10-year-old, making it all the way to the semi-finals. Talk about a two-decade-long comeback.

3. From American Idol darling to nearly-there star

In 2012, Sanchez joined American Idol Season 11, where she placed runner-up. That stint gave her mainstream recognition and a loyal fan base.

4. She released an album and hit Hollywood

A year after Idol, she released her debut album Me, You & the Music (2013). She also had a guest spot in the hit series Glee, proving her versatility beyond the reality-show stage.

5. She almost walked away from music

In a Facebook Live session after the AGT finals, Sanchez confessed she had “fallen out of love with music” for years. Coming back to the stage was both terrifying and healing — but the response from fans reignited her passion.

6. She did it nine months pregnant

Sanchez performed her finals numbers — including Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die With a Smile — while heavily pregnant. She admitted singing while out of breath and training her voice through the late stages of pregnancy was the hardest challenge of her career.

7. Faith and purpose guide her

Throughout the season, Sanchez repeatedly credited God for giving her strength and described her AGT journey as “a purpose thing,” saying her goal was to inspire people to follow their dreams, not just chase fame or money 【web source: ABS-CBN News, Sep 24, 2025】.

8. She had her family cheering the loudest

Her mom Edita proudly told NBC she was “so very proud” of her daughter for chasing her dream again. Her husband, Rickie Gallardo, called the AGT journey about “purpose” and praised Sanchez for rising after a difficult creative slump.

9. She gave “her last breath”

Sanchez’s viral words after the finale: “I gave you my very last breath on stage.” It wasn’t hyperbole — she meant every note was poured out as if it were her final performance.

10. Her win is bigger than a title

For Sanchez, this is not just a victory lap. It’s a reminder that second chances matter, that artistry doesn’t disappear with time, and that resilience — sometimes performed nine months pregnant — makes the sweetest story of all.

