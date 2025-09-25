AGT 2025 winner: Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez wins $1 million prize

'Let’s give a round of applause for the Season 20 winner of AGT!' the caption read, as fans around the world celebrated her long-awaited victory.

Sanchez’s journey came full circle nearly two decades after she first stepped onto the AGT stage as a 10-year-old hopeful in 2006.

It’s a triumphant comeback for Sanchez, who secured the coveted $1 million prize for her family and her daughter on the way.

Her finale performance was a defining moment: while nine months pregnant, she delivered a soulful rendition of 'Die With a Smile', a track by fellow Filipino-American superstar Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, that left the entire audience on its feet, building to a thunderous ovation.

Judge Sofía Vergara, who had given Sanchez the Golden Buzzer that sent her straight to the live shows, was particularly emotional. 'She is a pregnant angel with a beautiful voice!' Vergara exclaimed.

From child hopeful to comeback queen, Jessica Sanchez has etched her name in AGT history, while carrying with her the pride of her Filipino roots.

The 30-year-old singer, nine months pregnant, wowed judges and fans alike with her breathtaking vocals, proving that resilience and passion can turn dreams into reality. Her inspiring story of perseverance and artistry made her one of the season’s most celebrated contestants, and now, its ultimate champion.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

