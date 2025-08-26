UAE: Indian expat woman in Dubai loses 15kg overnight after rare lifesaving surgery

She carried ovarian cyst as big as a full-term baby without realising it was inside her
Dubai: A rare and complex surgery has saved the life of an Indian expat woman in the UAE and left her feeling lighter, literally, after doctors in Dubai removed a giant 14.5kg ovarian cyst, the size of a 36-week pregnancy.
The patient, 30, had never suspected anything serious. “I never realised that I had something heavy inside me,” she told Gulf News, requesting not to reveal her identity.
She first noticed something unusual during her weight loss journey. “I realised my stomach was not reducing even though I lost a lot of weight,” she said.
Despite carrying the massively growing cyst, she continued with her normal routine.
“I travelled four hours a day including bus, metro, and walking, worked a nine-hour office shift, came home, and did intense core workouts for an hour three times a week. I also managed everyday household work,” said the woman, who has never given birth.
She noticed that her stomach remained unusually large despite a rigorous fitness routine and significant weight loss.
The cyst was first identified during a medical scan after the patient sought help for the unexplained abdominal fullness at Prime Hospital, Dubai.
The patient had presented with symptoms of abdominal distention and bloating for five years, said Dr Smitha Baluswamy, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist.
“Her attempts at weight loss resulted in successful inch reduction in limbs but failed to reduce abdominal girth. So, the symptoms were dismissed as abdominal obesity and gastric issues.”
An ultrasound of the kidneys, ureter, and bladder in 2022 first indicated a cystic mass. “The scan showed a cystic mass with a differential diagnosis of ovarian cyst or a full bladder,” said Dr Smitha.
She added that further imaging and evaluation were advised, but the patient deferred it at the time due to a lack of significant symptoms. “Imaging can be confusing and needs further evaluation with MRI at times,” the doctor explained.
Over time, the patient’s condition began to affect her daily life. She experienced gradual breathing difficulties and had trouble moving due to the pressure of the growing cyst on her abdomen. It was at this point that she sought help.
A recent abdominal scan revealed a massive cyst measuring approximately 37cm, extending from the pelvis up to the epigastric region, nearly filling her entire abdomen. MRI imaging confirmed it was a paraovarian tumour, a rare growth that develops in the broad ligament near the ovary or Fallopian tube. Luckily, tumour markers were normal.
Led by Dr Smitha and assisted by Consultant Gynaecologist Dr Usha Kiran Talakere, Anaesthesiologist Dr Kishore Kumar, and a skilled operating theatre team, the surgery was completed in just one hour on August 16.
"There was a risk of the cyst rupturing, and if it were cancerous, spreading in the abdomen. However, we took every precaution to remove it intact. The cyst was not attached to any other organs, which made removal safer,” Dr Smitha explained.
The patient’s weight dropped dramatically from 75kg to 60kg immediately following the procedure. “I felt excited and relieved. My stomach felt tucked in,” she said. She was discharged within 48 hours and is now steadily recovering.
Thanking the doctors and the medical team, the patient said the surgery was less about fear and more about addressing a physical reality she had not noticed. “Everyone should get regular check-ups, even if you feel fine,” she said.
Doctors hope this extraordinary case will remind the public of the importance of regular health check-ups. “Getting routine evaluations and following your doctor’s advice is crucial to prevent complications. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent unwanted health issues. Please do not ignore your body. When symptoms appear, even if mild, they are a cry for help,” the team added.
While the 14.5kg cyst removed from the patient is extraordinary, it is not the largest ever removed in the UAE. Dr Usha Kiran holds a record for laparoscopically removing one of the largest ovarian cysts in the country, a 39cm cyst in a woman weighing 140kg.
Doctors in the UAE have previously performed similar surgeries, with ovarian cysts weighing 30.5kg and 35kg successfully removed, as reported by Gulf News.
