Mental Health Day: Moving to a new city can lead to burnout

How to battle mental fatigue as an expat in a new place

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Moving to a new city can be as exciting as it can be anxiety inducing.  According to Global Media Insight numbers, about 110,000 people settled in Dubai in the first six months of the year.

“Among expats, especially those navigating this transition solo, common challenges include feelings of isolation, homesickness, anxiety and identity shifts. Being far from familiar routines, people, and places can stir up a deep sense of disconnection. It’s not uncommon to also see self-doubt creep in, especially when adapting to new cultural norms or professional expectations,” Carolyn Yaffe, counsellor and cognitive behaviour therapist at Medcare Dubai, tells Gulf News.

You may have difficulty falling asleep or find there is a deterioration in the quality of sleep you enjoy. Burnout isn’t a real concern. Yaffe explains: “Burnout can follow, especially in high-pressure environments and chronic stress often builds when there’s little room for rest or emotional release.”

What is burnout?

WebMD explains that burnout is a form of exhaustion caused by constantly feeling swamped.

How can new expats manage mental fatigue?

Yaffe points to small intentional steps making a big difference. She explains: “Creating a routine that includes regular movement, time outdoors, and social interaction even if it's just a quick chat with a colleague or neighbour can help ease the sense of isolation. Seeking out interest-based groups, volunteering, or attending cultural events can also provide meaningful connection. And just as important: carving out time for rest, reflection and activities that nourish the mind, like journaling or mindfulness practices can help restore emotional balance.”

Sometimes though, this isn’t enough, and you may need professional help. “If stress starts to interfere with work, relationships or overall well-being, it may be time to reach out,” explains Yeffe.

 

