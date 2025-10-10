Yaffe points to small intentional steps making a big difference. She explains: “Creating a routine that includes regular movement, time outdoors, and social interaction even if it's just a quick chat with a colleague or neighbour can help ease the sense of isolation. Seeking out interest-based groups, volunteering, or attending cultural events can also provide meaningful connection. And just as important: carving out time for rest, reflection and activities that nourish the mind, like journaling or mindfulness practices can help restore emotional balance.”