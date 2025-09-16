9 ways to switch off your brain and sleep through the night

Stress and tension in your body often mirror what’s happening in your mind
You know the drill. At 2 am, you’re staring at the ceiling, tossing and turning, going over the events of the day. The wheels keep turning, and before you know it, six o’ clock has struck.
It’s time for office again.
We compromise on sleep, thinking we can keep pushing it back, forgetting that we need it for our mental health and focus. So, the next time you find yourself staring at the ceiling and counting sheep hasn’t worked, here are nine proven techniques to quiet your mind and finally drift into restorative sleep.
Stress and tension in your body often mirror what’s happening in your mind. PMR helps by consciously tightening and then releasing different muscle groups, one by one, from your toes, calves, and thighs, all the way to your neck and face.
Get comfortable: Lie down or sit in a quiet, comfortable position. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths.
Start at your toes: Curl your toes tightly for 5–10 seconds, noticing the tension. Then slowly release, feeling the relaxation spread.
Move up your legs: Tense your calves, hold, and release. Follow with your thighs, one at a time, focusing on the difference between tension and relaxation.
Tense your core and arms: Squeeze your stomach muscles, then release. Clench your fists and tighten your arms, then let go.
Relax your shoulders and neck: Shrug your shoulders up to your ears, hold, and release. Tilt your head gently side to side.
Finish with your face: Scrunch your facial muscles, hold, and release, noticing your jaw, eyes, and forehead soften.
Breathe and notice: Take a few deep breaths, focusing on the calm sensation flowing through your body.
Breathing is your bridge to the parasympathetic nervous system, the ‘rest and digest’ mode of your body. Techniques like the 4-7-8 method can be transformative: inhale quietly through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven, then exhale slowly for eight. Repeat for several cycles. This slows your heart rate, reduces stress hormones, and sends a clear signal to your brain that it’s time to sleep. Even if your mind is active, your body begins to catch up, creating a sense of calm that supports sleep.
Visualisation can literally transport your mind away from worries and racing thoughts. Imagine yourself in a calming, serene environment: a quiet beach, a gentle forest, or floating on a soft cloud. Engage all five senses—hear the waves, smell the pine, feel the soft sand under your toes. The more vivid your imagery, the more your mind will follow it instead of replaying stressful thoughts.
Many sleepless nights are caused by unprocessed thoughts, lists, or worries. Keep a journal next to your bed and write down everything racing through your mind. The act of transferring these thoughts onto paper can create mental space and clarity. Once they’re externalised, your brain no longer feels the pressure to hold onto them, which makes it easier to relax and drift off. For best results, avoid judgment—just write everything down without editing.
Silence can amplify your racing mind. Background sounds—like rainfall, ocean waves, a steady fan, or soft instrumental music—can act as a “sound cocoon,” masking sudden noises and giving your brain a predictable auditory environment. White noise has been shown to improve sleep onset and quality by reducing arousal and distraction. Experiment with different sounds until you find the one that feels like a gentle lullaby to your mind.
Smell is a direct route to the limbic system, which governs emotions and memories. Essential oils like lavender, chamomile, or sandalwood can lower heart rate and promote relaxation. Use a diffuser, pillow spray, or a few drops on your wrist. The key is consistency: associating a specific scent with bedtime conditions your mind to expect rest, creating a sensory cue that helps trigger sleep automatically over time.
Phones, tablets, and laptops emit blue light, which suppresses melatonin production—the hormone that regulates sleep. Exposure in the evening signals your brain that it’s still daytime, making it harder to fall asleep. Aim to power down devices at least 30–60 minutes before bed. If you must use a screen, enable blue light filters or “night mode,” and dim brightness as much as possible. Pairing this with other wind-down activities amplifies effectiveness.
This technique is essentially ‘mental distraction therapy.” Instead of forcing your mind to be quiet, imagine a random sequence of unrelated objects—banana, stapler, lighthouse, teacup—and keep cycling. This prevents your mind from fixating on stressful thoughts or ruminating over the day. By overloading your working memory with neutral, unconnected images, you reduce overthinking and allow your brain to transition naturally toward sleep.
Your bedroom environment profoundly affects your sleep quality. Make your bed a sanctuary exclusively for rest and intimacy—avoid eating, working, or scrolling in bed. Keep the room cool, dark, and quiet. Regularly follow a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends. Conditioning your mind and body to associate your bed with relaxation strengthens your body’s natural circadian rhythm and makes falling asleep and staying asleep much easier.
Avoid heavy meals or caffeine within 4–6 hours of bedtime.
Use blackout curtains or an eye mask to block light.
Try light stretching or gentle yoga before bed.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox