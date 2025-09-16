9 ways to switch off your brain and sleep through the night

Breathing is your bridge to the parasympathetic nervous system, the ‘rest and digest’ mode of your body. Techniques like the 4-7-8 method can be transformative: inhale quietly through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven, then exhale slowly for eight. Repeat for several cycles. This slows your heart rate, reduces stress hormones, and sends a clear signal to your brain that it’s time to sleep. Even if your mind is active, your body begins to catch up, creating a sense of calm that supports sleep.