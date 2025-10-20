When study becomes strain: Why students need time to switch off

I know a 13-year-old student who spent hours studying each day, until obesity set in. This sedentary routine led to overeating, disturbed sleep, and a gradual decline in his health. Even simple activities like walking or doing household chores became difficult. His intense competitiveness and constant drive to score high also made him distant from his peers. Though he continued to excel academically, he scored low on social and emotional well-being. It made me wonder — is all this pressure to stand first in class really worth one’s health and happiness?