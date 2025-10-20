When study becomes strain: Why students need time to switch off

Breaks, rest, and hobbies are vital for learning — not distractions from it
Only studies and no play will certainly make Jack a dull boy!
This familiar adage reminds us of the need to balance studies with leisure for a well-rounded life.
I know a 13-year-old student who spent hours studying each day, until obesity set in. This sedentary routine led to overeating, disturbed sleep, and a gradual decline in his health. Even simple activities like walking or doing household chores became difficult. His intense competitiveness and constant drive to score high also made him distant from his peers. Though he continued to excel academically, he scored low on social and emotional well-being. It made me wonder — is all this pressure to stand first in class really worth one’s health and happiness?
Continuous studying can feel like running a marathon — attending lectures, answering questions, completing assignments, and preparing for exams without pause. It all boils down to one question: is this much pressure and stress worth it at such a young age? Can’t there be a “switch-off” option — moments when the mind can simply rest, wander in nature, or relax to soothing music?
Research shows that constantly grinding through study and tasks to chase high scores can leave students exhausted and harm their well-being. Moving from one subject to another without a break is both physically and mentally draining.
Taking time off from continuous study pressure is essential. Doing nothing for a while is not a waste of time — it helps refresh the mind and prepare it for new learning. Here are a few ways to recharge your mind and body:
Use breaks wisely — sip green tea, stretch, do yoga, take a walk, or meditate. Short, meaningful breaks during study hours improve focus and concentration. Even a quick nap of 10–20 minutes can restore energy for the next session.
After intense study sessions, let your mind rest. It helps process what you’ve learned. Keep your study space tidy, sit comfortably, and breathe deeply. A few quiet minutes can reset your mind and significantly reduce stress.
Plan a few lighter days each week, depending on your schedule. Use this time for hobbies or activities you enjoy — sports, gardening, cycling, or spending time with friends. These breaks offer a fresh perspective and renewed motivation when you return to your books.
Create a balanced study schedule with built-in breaks, nutritious meals, and enough sleep. Include short 10-minute pauses after every 50 minutes of study. Stay hydrated and engage in regular physical activity — it boosts energy and cognitive performance.
Prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. Believe in your ability to do well. Practice breathing exercises or meditation to ease anxiety before exams. Set aside time each day to address worries instead of letting them interrupt your concentration.
End each week with a quick review of what you’ve learned and what’s pending. Adjust goals and make space for restorative weekend activities — outdoor time, creative projects, or games with friends.
Finally, remind yourself: “It’s okay to take a break — a refreshed mind learns better.” Balancing study and rest is a smart approach to learning. With a calm mind, well-planned routines, and moments of play, every student can achieve success without sacrificing well-being. Progress is measured not only by marks, but also by growth, happiness, and the joy of learning something new every day.
Alvina Clara is a content writer based in Dubai
