Grab some trail mix and water bottle, it’s time to take a walk
This midterm break is the perfect time to get hiking in the UAE, home to winding paths and interesting geography. Whether you are an avid trekker or just in the mood for some vitamin D and outdoor time, there are trails that suit every purpose. Take the kiddos along for some healthy family time. Your mornings will just get brighter. But before you decide on a route, keep these things in mind:
Carry along plenty of water, it’s imperative you stay hydrated.
Keep an eye on the weather reports to make sure it’s a good day for your trip.
Wear comfy shoes, preferably with some grip, so there’s less chance of tumbles and scrapes.
Gear up: With sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses that will keep you safe from the UV rays.
Take a battery bank, so you can keep things well charged.
Take some trail mix or easily carried snacks (don’t dump wrappers along the way).
Wear lightweight, breathable outfits.
Carry a small first-aid box with band-aids, some disinfectant, and cotton swabs.
Let someone know where you are headed, just in case of an emergency.
Right, now that we’ve got that sorted, it’s time to suss out the best routes to take. Here are our recommendations:
With trails built specifically for walking, you can enjoy a scenic trek here with the Hajjar Mountains around you as stalwart witnesses and extras for those photos you’ll invariably take. You’ll see everything from sandy beaches to winding stony paths along your way to the top. The trails together span 32.6km. There are five routes in total, each for different stages of agility. Yeah, the kids are definitely invited.
If walks with a view are your thing, you may not get a better offer than the Samar Trail in Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebal Jais. It’s the tallest mountain in the UAE, and boats a spectacular rise-and-shine moment when dawn breaks over the horizon. A walk will also give you glimpse into rural life; you may come across a heard of mountain goats as you meander along. This is a 5.6km loop that takes about two hours to complete.
You will agree, of course, that to get a real feel of a place you must walk in a local’s shoes. Here, at Jebel Qada’ah – between the Northern UAE and Mussandam mountains – you will find the Secret Staircase, carved out of sand and stone by goat herders. There are two routes in this area – one perfect for moderate hikers and the other made for experienced ones.
Another RAK spot rife with trails, Wadi Shawka is perfect for exercising those legs. Whether you want a quick ramble and picnic to start off the day or dip your toes into a cool pool while you work on your tan and the kids splash around, there’s something for every outdoorsy temperament. Panoramic views that see the dance of light and shadow, ancient ruins in the distance, and dog-friendly walkabouts make this a holiday special. Hire a guide for eco-lessons while there.
If you are a committed trekker family looking for a bit of a challenge, head over to this path of rock and flint. There are giant boulders here with ancient petroglyphs along the 8.8km trail. And while you do need to be extra careful as there are inclines and turns that require a little effort, it will make for a picturesque conquest in the end. Note: You will need a 4x4 to get to the route.
For a chance to walk with the national animal of the UAE, Arabian Oryx, and see desert flora bloom, you may want to consider a stretch along The Sweet Wadi. You’ll also stumble across the restored Awhala Fort, watch towers and more as you make your way to the top where you can take in magnificent views of the valley and surrounding mountains.
