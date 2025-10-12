If you are a committed trekker family looking for a bit of a challenge, head over to this path of rock and flint. There are giant boulders here with ancient petroglyphs along the 8.8km trail. And while you do need to be extra careful as there are inclines and turns that require a little effort, it will make for a picturesque conquest in the end. Note: You will need a 4x4 to get to the route.