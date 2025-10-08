Dubai: Camps the kids will love over the midterm break
In a mood because it’s time for the mid-term break and you’ve not yet decided on what can keep the kids occupied while you deal with daily life? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a list of camps happening in Dubai, so the kids can enjoy themselves and pick up a few new tricks while on vacation. (And you can unwind a tad too.)
From hands-on science experiments at Oli Oli and BooBoo Laand to perfecting that jump at Trampo Extreme, here’s a look at what your young ones will love:
Forget screen time, it’s the moment to embrace the great outdoors. Aventura Parks, home to ziplines and adventure sports is calling young talent to play. For the midterm break, its offering two camps: Forest Rangers Camp and Forest Lab Camp.
When they pick the Forest Rangers Camp, they can roam the Ghaf tree-heavy space as they learn life skills and earn badges. For those who take on the Forest Lab Camp, there are science experiments ready to be undertaken, create arts and sustainability activities that are sure to engage.
For: 8-12 year olds (Forest Rangers Camp); 5-7 year olds (Forest Lab Camps)
Price: Dh325 (daily), Dh1,375 (5 days) for the Forest Rangers Camp; Dh250 (daily), Dh995 (five days) (Forest Lab Camps). Dh45 per day for lunch.
When: 9am-5pm (Forest Rangers Camp); 9am-3pm (Forest Lab Camps)
Where: Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park
For gasps and giggles intermingled with applause, look to Boo Boo Laand. The Dubai Mall soft play area is putting on a carnival for the kids complete with live shows, immersive activities, robots, science experiments, and even snowfall. The grand show will lift off on October 12 with The Magic Show with Levitation. Each day is themed differently to ensure the vanquishment of boredom. On Monday, for instance, it’s a Frozen Adventure with Elsa; on Tuesday, Disco Party with DJ Julia; on Wednesday, A Fairy Tale Ballet; Thursday brings Meet the Incredible Avenger Hulk; Friday shows us the Wonders of the Kitchen - A Magical Show; Saturday is all about an Island Escape with Moana and Maui; and Sunday concludes with the Mysteries of Science.
Visit the game room with the kiddos to show them how it’s done — you can test your skills sinking hoops, shooting in Ball in the Hole, and trying the Ring Toss. Take a photo for your memory — you can get a print out for Dh120.
When: Oct 12-19.
Where: Boo Boo Laand, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
This camp promises to be truly magical. The young stars will get instruction on stage presentation, self-expression, and how to deal with the spotlight while they discover a series that has gone from book to TV to series, and made fans of us all while doing it. They will be working with JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Since acting is also about discovering who you are on the world stage, expect a calmer, more poised child at the end of it. And a showcase to bring the curtains down. (Side-effects may include over-the-top dialogues in real life.)
For: 8-11 year olds
Price: 1,315
When: Oct 13-17, 9am-noon.
Where: Al Quoz 1
Welcome to midterm madness – we’ve got a treasure quest for the kids they are not going to want to be late for – they get to learn how to draw maps, too. There are tackling zones, ziplines that will make them squeal, swimming (read splashing about options), and hands-on learning. With science experiments and creative arts and crafts, the young adventurers will have a fine time.
For: 5 - 15 years old (4 if with older sibling)
Price: Dh210 (per day); Dh849 (weekly). Price includes water, snacks, and lunch.
When: Oct 13-17, 8.30 am - 2 pm
Where: Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi
What better way to bond with someone than using them for target practice in a game of laser tag – it’s competitive and yet friendly. But if that’s not your young one’s jam, they can jump on trampolines, try bowling, head over to the slime lab, play at being a ninja, go wall climbing, or get a lesson in VR gaming at this mid-term camp. There’s going to be no feet dragging in the morning when you call them to play – it’ll always be go-time.
Price: Dh199 (daily, half day); Dh799 (one week, half day); Dh299 (full day); Dh1,099 (full day, one week)
When: Oct 13-17, 8.30am-1.30pm (half day); 8.30am-4pm (full day)
Where: Al Quoz, Dubai
Let the kiddos channel their inner Indiana Jones or Lara Croft during the midterm break with OliOli, an experiential museum. The camp, aptly named Time Trek Camp will take them through history — to the time of the dino, into the ships of explorers, and then into the future so they can think of one they want to pursue. With morning and afternoon sessions, and daily themed activities, kids will find themselves learning everything from fossil creation to using solar power to light up circuits.
For: 4-10 year olds
Price: Dh350 (daily, morning), Dh1,190 (weekly, morning); Dh250 (daily, afternoon), Dh890 (weekly, afternoon); Dh450 (daily, all day), Dh1,750 (weekly, all day)
When: Oct 13-17, 9am-1.30pm (morning); 2pm-5pm (afternoon); 9.30am-5pm (all day)
Where: OliOli, Al Quoz
They will fly through the air with the greatest of ease thanks to this parkour camp, where kids can learn the art of balance and control of movement. From vaulting over obstacles to mastering those tough climbs, the kids can have it all. Along with the newfound confidence that comes with accomplishment. Is it cool or is it cool?
For: 5-13 year olds
Price: Dh1,100 (5 sessions of 180 minutes each)
When: Oct 13-17, 10pm-1pm
Where: Al Quoz, Mirdif, and JVC
Imagine going on break and returning to the field and playing your best game – ever! That’s what this vacation time is giving to your little footballer. They get to hone their prowess – both in terms of technique and tactics – when you enroll them in this mid-term camp. Held indoors, you don’t have to worry about the weather – you can just enjoy the progress being made every day at tournament time.
For: 4-16 year olds
Price: Dh749
When: Oct 13-17, 8.30am-3pm
Where: Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou (LFIGP)
Playtime is here – and one of the most fun ways to spend the days for the kiddos is jumping. And so we’ve got Trampo Extreme — which has 16 different types of jumping activities. There’s also a large soft play area, and a Game Corner that’s full of AR Arcade Games. By the end of it, the kids might be pooped, but they will also sport a bright smile. Lunch is included, but send over a water bottle with the young jumpers to keep hydration up.
For: over 5 years (Dubai Mall); 4 and older (Palm Jumeirah Mall)
Price: Dh175 (per day); Dh660 (week) at Dubai Mall. Dh230 (per day); Dh900 (per week) at Palm Jumeirah Mall
When: 10am-2pm (Dubai Mall); Oct 13-17, 9am-2pm (Palm Jumeirah Mall), on Mon, Wed and Fri
Where: Trampo Extreme, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah Mall.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox