This camp promises to be truly magical. The young stars will get instruction on stage presentation, self-expression, and how to deal with the spotlight while they discover a series that has gone from book to TV to series, and made fans of us all while doing it. They will be working with JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Since acting is also about discovering who you are on the world stage, expect a calmer, more poised child at the end of it. And a showcase to bring the curtains down. (Side-effects may include over-the-top dialogues in real life.)