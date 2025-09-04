11 epic family escapes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and beyond, this long weekend

From hands-on workshops, thrilling shows to interactive exhibits, we got you covered
Long weekends are made for family adventures, and the UAE is serving up plenty of epic options to keep everyone—from tiny tots to teens—entertained. So, if you’re craving splash-tastic pool days, cultural escapades, or mouthwatering feasts, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and beyond have something to thrill every member of the clan. We're talking about hands-on workshops, thrilling shows, interactive exhibits, and even a chance to meet your favourite stars—all wrapped up in a perfect mix of fun, learning, and memories in the making. So grab the snacks, buckle up the kids, and get ready to turn this long weekend into a full-on family fiesta.
Set against swaying palms and a scenic beachfront, JA Palm Tree Court’s Together in Paradise staycation is made for multigenerational family bonding. Start your day with a hearty breakfast at La Fontana Brasserie, then explore the property on a nature walk, spotting koi fish and colourful peacocks. Kids can splash in the pool while adults unwind under cabanas—don’t forget a Polaroid to capture the fun! Lunch brings relaxed dining, followed by spa sessions for parents and pony rides or swimming with horses for the little ones. Finish with dinner at White Orchid or cosy up with the “Late Snack Munch” menu.
Where: JA Golf Resort,Exit - 13 Sheikh Zayed Road
What’s a better way to spend a long weekend apart from films? Beat the heat and escape into the magic of cinema this weekend. Summer of Classics 2025 invites families to enjoy timeless films in a cool, air-conditioned haven. From Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush and Singin’ in the Rain to the jungle chaos of Jumanji, action-packed Desperado, and stylish thrills of Charlie’s Angels, there’s something for every age. Explore heartfelt stories like Dead Poets Society, Before Sunrise, or Sense and Sensibility, or dive into gripping classics like Dog Day Afternoon. Pair your movie marathon with fresh popcorn and seasonal treats for the perfect indoor family escape.
Where: Alserkal Avenue - Warehouse 68 17th St
Turn this long weekend into a splash-tastic family escape at The H Dubai! Enjoy 20 per cent off room rates, free breakfast, and the Kids Go Free deal—up to two children under 12 stay and dine for free. Upgrade your room, check in early, or check out late, and take advantage of Dh50 H Bar and Dh00 Santai Spa vouchers. Plus, complimentary shuttles to Dubai Outlet Mall and Yas Island make exploring easy. Poolside fun, city adventures, and delicious treats await—perfect for creating lasting family memories this long weekend.
Where: 1 Sheikh Zayed Rd - Trade Centre
Extras: Complimentary shuttles to Dubai Outlet Mall and Yas Island make exploring a breeze.
Kickstart your weekend in style at Lakeview, Dubai Creek Resort! Enjoy the daily à la carte breakfast or go all out with unlimited breakfast every Friday and Saturday—the perfect way to relax and savour a delicious morning feast with family or friends.
When: Daily, 8:00am – 11:00am
Where: Lakeview, Dubai Creek Resort
Price: Dh95 per person for unlimited breakfast (includes coffee, tea, and water)
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is in full swing at ADNEC, offering a cool, indoor escape for the long weekend. Organised by ADNEC Group with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this Middle East mega-event features over 2,000 international brands and exhibitors across 15 unique sectors.
Families can enjoy live performances, interactive workshops, arts and crafts, and hands-on learning, while exploring the vibrant Souq area, where traditional items and innovative products are available. With a variety of animals on display, from Arabian saluki and camels to falcons and exotic birds, children and adults alike can discover the historical and cultural importance of these species in Emirati heritage.
Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St - Al Rawdah
Young visitors can step into the Young Falconers’ Village, falconry, Emirati etiquette, and Arabic coffee preparation. Families can play the Arabic Alphabet Adventure, a 30-minute board game encouraging parent-child interaction while teaching Arabic letters and cultural references. Don’t miss the live Arena shows, including the Horse Master Liberty Show with trick-riding expert Ali Al Ameri, Arabian Horse Auctions, Falconry and Eagle Hunting simulations, and the Bedouin Camel Show. With authentic Emirati cuisine and international dining options, ADIHEX 2025 promises a long weekend packed with fun, learning, and family bonding.
Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St - Al Rawdah
Celebrate Kerala’s iconic Onam festival with a Michelin-inspired twist at Punjab Grill, Anantara Downtown Dubai. Available for lunch only on 5th, 6th, and 7th September, this lavish feast brings together tradition and luxury in a 32–33 dish vegetarian spread, including Avial, Kalan, Olan, Cheera Thoran, Neyyi & Parippu, Sambar, Rasam, and golden Poori—a north-south culinary fusion.
When: 5th, 6th and 7th September, 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm
Where: Punjab Grill, Anantara Downtown Dubai
Price: Dh 99 per person (includes one beverage, pre-booking required)
Spend an enchanting evening as The Sleeping Beauty comes to life in a glow-in-the-dark ballet at Zabeel Theatre. Six talented local dancers put a modern twist on the classic tale, combining mesmerizing choreography with stunning lighting effects for a magical experience the whole family can enjoy.
When: Friday, 5 September, 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM
Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Palm Jumeirah
Tickets: From Dh139
Treat the family to a delicious meal at Bluewaters Restaurant & Pub, where children eat free Monday to Friday with every adult ordering from the main menu. After lunch, keep the fun rolling with a family-friendly game of duckpin bowling—perfect for bonding and laughs.
When: Monday–Friday, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Where: Bluewaters, Dubai
Attention K-Drama fans! Experience the music behind the most iconic K-Drama scenes in a special live show at Coca-Cola Arena. Sing along as LYN, Kim Bum Soo, K.Will, Soyou, Heize, and Lee Mujin perform your favorite OST songs in an unforgettable evening of drama, emotion, and melody.
When: Friday, 5 September
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh199
Get ready, UAE! Onamamangam 2025 is serving Kerala vibes, superstar sparkle, and family fun all in one unforgettable day. Dive into a traditional Sadhya feast on banana leaves with 8,000 fellow guests, and snag a Meet & Greet with Prithviraj Sukumaran if you grab a premium ticket. The fun doesn’t stop there—Stephen Devassy & Band, Haricharan, Job Kurian, Anju Joseph, Praseetha Chalakkudy, and viral sensations Hanan Sha, Thirumali, and Thudwiser will keep the stage buzzing. Add cultural performances, Chenda-Violin fusion, K-SQUAD dance, family games, and a late-night DJ set, and you’ve got a long weekend winner.
When: Sunday, 7 September 2025, 10:30 AM – 11:00 PM
Where: Expo Centre Sharjah, Hall 2, Al Khan Area
Tickets: From Dh65; children under 4 enter free
