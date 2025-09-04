11 epic family escapes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and beyond, this long weekend

Long weekends are made for family adventures, and the UAE is serving up plenty of epic options to keep everyone—from tiny tots to teens—entertained. So, if you’re craving splash-tastic pool days, cultural escapades, or mouthwatering feasts, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and beyond have something to thrill every member of the clan. We're talking about hands-on workshops, thrilling shows, interactive exhibits, and even a chance to meet your favourite stars—all wrapped up in a perfect mix of fun, learning, and memories in the making. So grab the snacks, buckle up the kids, and get ready to turn this long weekend into a full-on family fiesta.