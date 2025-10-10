UAE schools announce mid-term break dates for first semester

Ministry introduces new structure balancing rest and professional development
Dubai: Public and private schools across the UAE following the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum have announced the mid-term break dates for the first semester of the 2025–2026 academic year, in line with the ministry’s approved academic calendar.
According to circulars issued to parents and teaching staff, reviewed by Emarat Al Youm, the mid-term break for students will run from Monday, October 13, to Friday, October 17. Classes will resume on Monday, October 20, across all schools and grade levels.
For teachers and administrative staff, the MoE has allocated October 13–15 for specialised professional development programmes, followed by their mid-term break from October 16–19, under a new structure being implemented for the first time this academic year.
The ministry stated that the schedule aims to balance academic rigour with sufficient rest periods, supporting improved student performance and maintaining educational quality within a stable and well-organised framework.
Schools have urged parents to continue supporting their children during the break and to use the time productively to reinforce learning.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to implementing its academic plans according to a clear, structured timetable that prioritises students’ interests and ensures a smooth and effective school year.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox