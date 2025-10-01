Priyamvada Singh, a Dubai-based psychologist (name changed on request) had once told us, how she dismissed her husband’s snoring as irritating until she noticed his chronic fatigue and morning headaches. One night, she heard a frightening choking sound in his sleep — a classic sign of apnea. A sleep study later revealed he was waking up almost 15 times per hour, with dangerous pauses in breathing. It echoes what specialists warn: apnea often goes unnoticed until it severely impacts daily life. With social apnea, these risks only worsen when poor weekend habits come into play.