7 ways you’re triggering fights in your relationship – and how to fix them together

If your partner does this, talk to them about it. If you do it, because you can’t handle the discomfort right now, you need to rethink the approach. Vanishing after a fight, never makes the problem disappear. Ghosting only creates confusion, resentment, and a pile-up of texts that start with “???” Instead of disappearing into the abyss, try a simple, “I need a little space, but I’ll circle back.”