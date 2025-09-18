Dubai, get ready to run, dance, and party at The Music Run 2025

Whether you’re a runner, walker, or just want to dance your way through, every step along the course is fuelled by music zones and roaming activations, creating a truly immersive experience. And the fun doesn’t stop when you cross the finish line—the Music Village Stage will showcase live performances from local and global artists, making it the ultimate celebration of movement, music, and energy. Plus, every participant walks away with an exclusive run pack filled with goodies to keep the vibes alive long after the event.