Dubai, get ready to run, dance, and party at The Music Run 2025

Dubai’s fitness scene is about to get louder, brighter, and more electrifying this November as The Music Run, the world’s most vibrant 5km fun run, makes its highly anticipated return. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Meydan Racecourse,it’s a full-blown festival experience, perfectly timed with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30.
Part of the Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend festival, backed by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) and integrated into the global T100 Triathlon World Tour, The Music Run promises an evening where fitness meets music. Participants will navigate a 5km route pulsing with curated beats, from start to finish, before immersing themselves in an electric afterparty featuring live DJs and international acts.
Whether you’re a runner, walker, or just want to dance your way through, every step along the course is fuelled by music zones and roaming activations, creating a truly immersive experience. And the fun doesn’t stop when you cross the finish line—the Music Village Stage will showcase live performances from local and global artists, making it the ultimate celebration of movement, music, and energy. Plus, every participant walks away with an exclusive run pack filled with goodies to keep the vibes alive long after the event.
Tickets are already generating excitement. You can sign up via The Music Run website to be notified about the Exclusive Super Early Bird Pre-Sale Tickets, offering up to 50% off regular prices. Early bird tickets go on sale Thursday, October 9, priced at Dh98 per person, while regular tickets launch Wednesday, October 22, starting from Dh118 per person. Children under 5 can join for free with a parent or guardian, making it a true family-friendly event.
So, gather your squad, lace up your sneakers, and get ready to run, dance, and party the night away. The Music Run Dubai 2025 is your chance to combine fitness, fun, and festival vibes in one unforgettable evening.
Event details
When: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Where: Meydan Racecourse, Dubai
Tickets:
Exclusive Super Early Bird Pre-Sale: Up to 50 per cent off (sign up via website)
Early bird: Thursday, October 9, Dh98 per person
Regular: Wednesday, October 22, Dh118 per person
Children under 5: Free with parent/guardian
Timings:
5:30pm – Gates open
7:00 – 5km run starts
8:00- Finish line festival
9:30 – Event ends
*Event timings may be subject to change
