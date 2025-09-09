Dubai tonight: Stand-up comedy to turn your Tuesday around

Ting Irie is turning a regular midweek night into a fun celebration of food, culture, and laughter with its Stand-Up Comedy Nights. Set in the heart of Souk Al Manzil, Ting Irie is known for its Afro-Caribbean party atmosphere and cuisine—bold island flavours, rhythmic beats, and an energy that immediately transports you to the Caribbean. Today, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the restaurant comes alive with laughter as local comedic talent takes the stage.