Dubai tonight: Stand-up comedy to turn your Tuesday around

The line-up promises a mix of both seasoned and up-and-coming comedians,
What’s your Tuesday plan?
Never mind, we’ve got you covered. You need some laughter, and we know where to send you.
Ting Irie is turning a regular midweek night into a fun celebration of food, culture, and laughter with its Stand-Up Comedy Nights. Set in the heart of Souk Al Manzil, Ting Irie is known for its Afro-Caribbean party atmosphere and cuisine—bold island flavours, rhythmic beats, and an energy that immediately transports you to the Caribbean. Today, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the restaurant comes alive with laughter as local comedic talent takes the stage.
The line-up promises a mix of both seasoned and up-and-coming comedians, including Saaniya Abbas, Anand Raman, Maher Barwany, and Roxy, delivering punchlines, relatable quips, and plenty of laughter therapy. While enjoying Ting Irie’s signature dishes, you and your friends can settle in for a light-hearted, feel-good evening, perfect for unwinding midweek.
So, if you’re looking to catch up with friends, experience a taste of Jamaica in Dubai, or just need a reason to smile on a Tuesday night, Ting Irie’s comedy night promises good vibes, hearty laughs, and a unique island-inspired atmosphere—all under one air-conditioned roof.
When: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 – 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Where: Ting Irie, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox