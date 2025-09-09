GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Dubai tonight: Stand-up comedy to turn your Tuesday around

The line-up promises a mix of both seasoned and up-and-coming comedians,

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
So, if you’re looking to catch up with friends, experience a taste of Jamaica in Dubai, or just need a reason to smile on a Tuesday night, Ting Irie’s comedy night promises good vibes, hearty laughs, and a unique island-inspired atmosphere—all under one air-conditioned roof.
So, if you’re looking to catch up with friends, experience a taste of Jamaica in Dubai, or just need a reason to smile on a Tuesday night, Ting Irie’s comedy night promises good vibes, hearty laughs, and a unique island-inspired atmosphere—all under one air-conditioned roof.

What’s your Tuesday plan?

Never mind, we’ve got you covered. You need some laughter, and we know where to send you.

Ting Irie is turning a regular midweek night into a fun celebration of food, culture, and laughter with its Stand-Up Comedy Nights. Set in the heart of Souk Al Manzil, Ting Irie is known for its Afro-Caribbean party atmosphere and  cuisine—bold island flavours, rhythmic beats, and an energy that immediately transports you to the Caribbean. Today, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the restaurant comes alive with laughter as local comedic talent takes the stage.

The line-up promises a mix of both seasoned and up-and-coming comedians, including Saaniya Abbas, Anand Raman, Maher Barwany, and Roxy, delivering punchlines, relatable quips, and plenty of laughter therapy. While enjoying Ting Irie’s signature dishes, you and your friends can settle in for a light-hearted, feel-good evening, perfect for unwinding midweek.

So, if you’re looking to catch up with friends, experience a taste of Jamaica in Dubai, or just need a reason to smile on a Tuesday night, Ting Irie’s comedy night promises good vibes, hearty laughs, and a unique island-inspired atmosphere—all under one air-conditioned roof.

When: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 – 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Where: Ting Irie, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A la carte food and drinks will be available, but seating is extremely limited, so book faster than your dog can chase a tennis ball.

Dubai gets its first dog-friendly comedy night

2m read
Beach clubs, lounges, and bites worth dressing up for - these ladies’ nights have it all.

Ladies’ Nights in Dubai: 8 hotspots to dine and dance

4m read
Last chance: Catch the Perseids meteor shower in UAE

Last chance: Catch the Perseids meteor shower in UAE

1m read
From sky-high lounges to tropical escapes, discover the best Ladies' Night offers across Dubai with unlimited beverages, bar bites, and unforgettable midweek fun.

Ladies’ Nights in Dubai: 7 hot spots for free fun

4m read