iCAUR V27 Golden REEV makes its Middle East debut: A new chapter for boxy SUVs

Designed to deliver smooth electric performance without relying on external charging
iCAUR officially announces the arrival of the all-new V27 equipped with Golden REEV (Golden Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) technology in the Middle East, introducing a forward-thinking evolution to the region’s beloved boxy off-road SUV segment.
Known globally for rugged terrains, extreme heat, and vast desert landscapes, the Middle East demands vehicles that deliver reliability, endurance, and strong off-road performance—qualities deeply embedded in regional favorites such as the Land Cruiser and Defender.
Today, with electrification shaping the future of mobility, the iCAUR V27 presents a breakthrough solution crafted specifically for these conditions.
Golden REEV introduces an advanced hybrid power architecture designed to deliver smooth electric drive performance without reliance on external charging infrastructure. In daily use, the V27 drives primarily on its electric motor, offering a quiet, refined EV-like experience ideal for city streets.
When the battery requires energy, the engine activates only to generate electricity—charging and powering simultaneously—before shutting down once full. This intelligent cycle removes charging anxiety and ensures uninterrupted driving, particularly during long-distance travel across highways or remote desert routes.
While traditional HEVs and PHEVs have helped bridge the gap toward electrification, they come with limitations. HEVs depend mostly on fuel with limited electric range, while PHEVs, though chargeable, often revert to engine power during acceleration or high-speed cruising—resulting in vibration, noise, and noticeable transitions.
The Golden REEV system resolves these challenges through a simpler, more efficient structure with fewer mechanical points of failure. With up to 156 km of pure electric driving, REEV provides longer EV-based travel compared to standard hybrid systems, while its larger battery and on-demand engine support ensure consistent power delivery even on challenging terrain.
The V27 further benefits from i-AWD (intelligent All-Wheel Drive), delivering improved traction and control across soft sand, gravel, and mixed desert conditions. Combined with the instant torque of its electric motor, drivers experience smoother dune climbing, sharper throttle response, and stronger off-road recovery performance than conventional gasoline-based SUVs.
At its core, the V27 uses a 1.5T engine achieving 45.79% thermal efficiency, paired with a high-efficiency motor and generator system with 97.3% energy transfer, producing an industry-leading 3.71 kWh of energy per liter of fuel. Engineered, tested, and optimized for Gulf climate and terrain, the iCAUR V27 is poised to redefine modern off-road mobility in the region.
The launch marks the beginning of a new era—where capability meets electrified intelligence, and adventure becomes more efficient than ever.
