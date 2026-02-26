UAE driver to join Formula 1 star Arvid Lindblad in India for racing event

The former HRT and Lotus driver added, “To drive the car that won the Indian GP at Buddh International Circuit is super special for me. Especially, you know, I am so connected to that place. I was here when they were building the track. My father and I were advisors as well, and I have been here when it was literally an empty field. So, to come back and drive an F1 car here after over a decade, I feel very honoured.”