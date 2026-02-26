UAE driver to join Formula 1 star Arvid Lindblad in India for racing event

Moto Jam to take place at India’s F1 circuit amid talks of race return
Dubai: UAE’s professional drift and stunt driver Abdulrahman Alraeesi will join many heavyweights of the racing world who will feature in the Red Bull Moto Jam to take place at the Buddh International Circuit on March 1.
Headlining the event will be Racing Bull’s Formula 1 driver of Indian origin Arvid Lindblad, who will make his third trip to India, ahead of the season’s first Formula 1 race in Australia next weekend.
The Red Bull Moto Jam will also feature Abdo Feghali, a globally celebrated drift athlete from Lebanon and a Guinness World Record holder for the longest continuous drift (11.18km), Aras Gibieza, a former professional bike racer who is regarded as one of the most iconic stunt bikers in the world, freestyle motocross rider Sebastian Westberg, Russian Supercross champion Roman Karymov, who is well known for his aggressive riding style and stylish tricks, and Greg Rowbottom, a UK-born freestyle motocross rider based in Spain, who is well known strong connection with crowds.
Ahead of the event, former Formula 1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 commentator Karun Chandhok will drive Sebastian Vettel’s RB8 at Buddh International Circuit. Driving the legendary RB8, Vettel won the F1 Indian Grand Prix in Delhi NCR back in 2012, en route to winning a historic World Drivers’ and Constructors Championship double.
Speaking ahead of his chance to drive the RB8, Chandhok said, “I am super excited to be honest, I really didn’t know if I would get a chance to drive a Formula 1 car at the Buddh International Circuit ever again.
“Honestly, so when the Red Bull team called and said they want to do this. It’s a privilege to drive a Formula 1 car at any time. And it is an even bigger privilege to get to drive it in your home country.”
The former HRT and Lotus driver added, “To drive the car that won the Indian GP at Buddh International Circuit is super special for me. Especially, you know, I am so connected to that place. I was here when they were building the track. My father and I were advisors as well, and I have been here when it was literally an empty field. So, to come back and drive an F1 car here after over a decade, I feel very honoured.”
There have been reports that India could get back its Formula 1 race, although Chandhok has gone on record saying the earliest India could get F1 is by 2029-30.
Earlier this month, the sports ministry expressed interest in bringing back the Indian Grand Prix to the Buddh International Circuit. Last week, the Adani Group said they had started working on getting F1 back to India as the conglomerate is in the fray to buy the troubled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) which built the motorsport facility in Greater Noida.
India hosted F1 from 2011 to 2013 before the race ran into administrative, financial, tax and legal hurdles following which Formula 1 decided to pull out despite a five-year contract with JAL.