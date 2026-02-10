Vishwas Kulkarni, father of actress Ketaki Kulkarni, claims his daughter was only partially paid for her 26-day stint on the film. “She was promised Rs 2.6 lakh, but received just Rs 1.5 lakh,” he said. Despite repeated assurances from the production, the remaining Rs 1.1 lakh never arrived. Vishwas added that the film performed well commercially, earning around Rs 17–18 crore at the box office before its OTT release, yet pending payments were not cleared. “This wasn’t about lack of revenue—the money was there. The failure to pay is distressing, especially since this was her first project at just 16–17 years old,” he said.