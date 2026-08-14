After Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘narcissistic abuse’ claims, Dhruv Vikram breaks silence as speculation grows

“I have gone through narcissistic abuse for two years. I can imagine a few categories of people now. First, people like me, when I first saw Madonna Sebastian talking about narcissistic abuse in a reel on Instagram, and my reaction to that was so physical that I started shivering. The first category who know who have suffered, the family and friends who have seen someone suffer. The second category who have no idea about it. They must have heard the term but they did not have to research about it, and the third one who would called it gender-based, and post negative comments based on assumptions. The next category is to who I want to talk to, those who have been there and haven't identified it yet. That is the most dangerous category.”