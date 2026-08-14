After Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘narcissistic abuse’ claims, Dhruv Vikram breaks silence as speculation grows

Dhruv Vikram stays silent online as Anupama’s abuse revelations spark debate
Dhruv Vikram appears to be letting the speculation around his name pass without a public response.
The actor, whose name has been linked to his Bison co-star Anupama Parameswaran following her revelations about a past relationship, took to Instagram Stories with a notably quiet update. Rather than addressing the rumours, Dhruv shared a video of the sea at dusk, showing waves rolling towards the shore as a child ran into the water and others enjoyed the beach.
There was no caption, statement or reference to the ongoing conversation surrounding Anupama’s comments.
The post comes after Anupama spoke about surviving what she described as narcissistic abuse during a two-year relationship. While she did not identify the person involved, social media users have connected her remarks to longstanding speculation about her relationship with Dhruv.
Dhruv's Instagram Story offered little in the way of explanation. The actor was not visible in the clip, which instead focused on the beach and the fading light.
His decision not to comment comes as his name continues to trend in discussions surrounding Anupama's recent interview. The two actors have been the subject of dating rumours since they worked together on Bison, although neither has publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship.
Speaking on Dhanya Varma’s YouTube channel, Anupama described the experience of being in a relationship with someone she characterised as a narcissistic abuser.
Using a reference to Vikram's 2005 film Anniyan, she explained the emotional unpredictability she associated with the relationship.
“A very funny kind of explanation, but for people who don’t know about narcissistic abuse, imagine having Anniyan in your life. One day, he’s Remo, like you would feel, how lucky am I to get a person in my life? Is this even reality?’ It’s like a dream. The next day, you would see Anniyan.”
Anupama also spoke about the impact the experience had on her and how she now recognises different ways people respond to narcissistic abuse.
“I have gone through narcissistic abuse for two years. I can imagine a few categories of people now. First, people like me, when I first saw Madonna Sebastian talking about narcissistic abuse in a reel on Instagram, and my reaction to that was so physical that I started shivering. The first category who know who have suffered, the family and friends who have seen someone suffer. The second category who have no idea about it. They must have heard the term but they did not have to research about it, and the third one who would called it gender-based, and post negative comments based on assumptions. The next category is to who I want to talk to, those who have been there and haven't identified it yet. That is the most dangerous category.”
She has not publicly named her former partner.
Speculation surrounding Dhruv and Anupama began while they were filming Bison Kaalamaadan in 2025. Their appearances together subsequently fuelled further interest from fans.
An unverified image allegedly showing the pair also circulated online, with social media users claiming it had appeared as the display picture of a Spotify playlist associated with the two actors. The authenticity and origins of the image were not established.
Their public interactions added further fuel to the dating rumours. At an awards ceremony, Anupama appeared emotional when Dhruv wished her on her birthday and referred to him as her 2 AM call. Dhruv later shared a selfie with Anupama from another awards event in Mumbai, which she reposted with a heart.
Neither actor publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.
Before speaking in detail about her experience, Anupama had shared a reflective Instagram post about leaving a difficult chapter behind.
She wrote, "Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace. And today, peace found me. From today, I choose my voice. I choose my life. No more permissions. No more fear. Just me, finding my way back to myself and falling in love with the life I almost forgot was mine. And there’s something I’ve wanted to say for a very long time…Something I wasn’t allowed to say for far too long. I love you all. "
The post prompted widespread speculation about what she had experienced and who she was referring to.
Anupama has since spoken more openly about the relationship and the process of recognising and recovering from abuse. Dhruv, meanwhile, has not addressed the allegations or the speculation directly, with his latest Instagram update offering only a quiet view of the sea.