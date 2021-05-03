Anupama Parameswaran, best known for her role as Mary George in the Malayalam film 'Premam', has made headlines for the wrong reasons.
A tweet by the actress drew the ire of Pawan Kalyan fans who trolled her for not addressing the actor as ‘Sir’.
Reviewing Pawan Kalyan's new film 'Vakeel Saab', Parameswaran tweeted" "Watched #vakeelsaabonprime last night on @primeVideoIN. Must say, powerful performances backed by a strong message! @PawanKalyan breaks barriers and makes the story stand out with the 3 leading ladies #nivetha #ananya #anjali @prakashraaj sir, film is incomplete without you…”
Fans of Kalyan were quick to reprimand the actress for not addressing the actor as ‘Sir’, with some also pointing out that she had only addressed actor Prakash Raj as ‘Sir’.
Parameswaran replied to her tweet with an apology after her comment section quickly filled up with fans trolling her. She said, “So sorry guys... just now I realised… “@PawanKalyan gaaaru with all respect and love.” Gaaru is the Telugu word for sir.
Many Twitter users responded to the actor’s apology tweet with phrases like: "No problems darling" and "it's ok." Meanwhile, one Twitter user wrote: "Ms. @anupamahere, I don't believe this is necessary. Your gratitude in your original message reflects that regard. If someone made a remark about it, it was due to their ignorance."
Parameswaran has also starred in Telugu films like 'Sathamanam Bhavati' (2017) and 'Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi' (2017), as well as Tamil films like 'Kodi' (2016). Her rumored relationship with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah recently made headlines.