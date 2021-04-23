1 of 11
Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame died in Mumbai on April 22 due to complications arising from COVID-19. He was 66. Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod -- popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan – were one of the most sought-after music composers in the 1990s. Their popular compositions can be found in movies such as ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), ‘Saajan’ (1991), ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ (1993) and ‘Pardes’ (1997) and Raja Hindustani (1996). But the duo split in 2005.
As soon as the tragic news of Shravan's death emerged, Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar and musicians such as AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Pritam took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay. Here’s a look at their grim tweets:
Akshay Kumar: “Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including ‘Dhadkan’ that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family
Singer Shreya Ghoshal: "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace.”
Oscar winner AR Rahman: "Our Music community and your fans will miss you immensely #ShravanRathod ji Rest in peace. Respect and Prayers."
Music composer Pritam: "Saddened to know that Shravan ji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over? My deepest condolences to his family."
Singer Salim Merchant: "Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. COVID-19 has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end...Really saddened by this news.”
Singer Armaan Malik: "Rest in peace #ShravanRathod sir. I can’t believe you’re gone. It was just last month when I was sitting next to you at the Mirchi Music Awards event. Totally shattered... At a loss for words. My sincere condolences to his entire family."
Singer Adnan Sami: "Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary music composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise...He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever-loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace.”
Director Kunal Kohli: "Sad to hear about the passing away of Shravan ji of Nadeem-Shravan due to Covid. A glorious chapter of Hindi film music comes to an end. They defined the music of the 90's. Prayers with the family.”
"And another talented and illustrious member of the film fraternity passes. #RIP #Shravan Rathod. Heartfelt condolences to Nadeem, Sanjeev, Darshan, Roop, Vinod and all in the family."
