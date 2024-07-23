Ali Fazal’s hit Indian crime drama Mirzapur, which centres on gangster wars in the titular fictional town in Uttar Pradesh, has often been criticised for glorifying guns and gore. However, the recurring controversy hasn’t diminished its popularity in the slightest. Earlier this month, the third season of Mirzapur set a new record by becoming the most-watched show on the Prime Video platform in India during its launch weekend. It also made it to the top 10 list in countries including the UAE, the United States, Australia, and Canada. This achievement likely comes as no surprise to Fazal, who plays gangster Guddu in the bloody series.

In an interview with Gulf News, the actor admits that he is wary of “showing so much violence” and wondered if it was gratuitous. But then watching season 8 of the bloodier fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, helped him put things into perspective.

Ali Fazal plays the brawny Guddu in the hit series 'Mirzapur'

Like Game of Thrones, Mirzapur has been accused of treating violent scenes — such as beheadings and the severing of fingers — in a casual manner. Despite these criticisms, the show’ has fuelled debates about the normalisation of brutality in entertainment.

“It [the violence] didn’t hit me as hard as something like Mirzapur, which was closer to home. It made me wonder if the audiences in India are OK with watching violence outside their countries rather than what’s happening in their own,” said Fazal to Gulf News. The self-made actor, who has been a constant in all its three seasons, believes that the series does not propagate mindless violence either.

“If you go deep into it, you will find that beneath the shootings, the violence, the gore, and random characters being killed, there are stories that resonate. A series won’t work if it’s just mindless shootings,” points out Fazal. The series, which explores the criminal underworld and violent power struggles between the influential Tripathi family and the rise of two brothers/outsiders Guddu (Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), touches upon themes of ambition, revenge, and troubled family dynamics with a deft hand.

“In a Guy Ritchie film/series, you have entire monologues about the killing that’s about to take place … Like I said before, this responsibility where we are the conscience for an entire society can’t be on us. Therefore, I am assuming that people will watch television responsibly and I am assuming they are above 18. I can only assume,” said Fazal. He also believes that if you were to cull out the violent scenes in this high-stakes series, then you will find families who are dysfunctional and troubled.

Actor Ali Fazal

“In the opening scenes, you see one of the biggest gangsters of Mirzapur [Pankaj Tripathi] not being able to satisfy his wife’s needs and his son battling daddy trauma or my own character being in a family that considers him a loser, while his brother is the more responsible one … Mirzapur works because they have created a household with characters that are relatable.”

In the series, Fazal plays the ambitious and brawny Guddu, who has always been snubbed by his middle-class family. His elder brother Bablu is the more popular and beloved one, while Guddu is hot-headed and relies on his muscle power to get things done. But together, the siblings try to topple their town’s most influential gangster, Kaleen Bhaiyaa, played brilliantly by Pankaj Tripathi. In the first two seasons, Fazal’s character comes across as the trigger-happy and vain one in the sibling duo, but as the series progresses, his character evolves dramatically. The second season ended with him being critically injured in a turf war.

“Guddu’s evolution has been one of the most exciting journeys for a character that I have ever played. When push comes to shove, he realises that he has to start using his brains and stop focusing on all the cosmetic stuff. I found that transition to be very interesting. His change from being a guy who acts on instincts rather than relying on his brain after his legs are injured is an interesting one … Season three sees his manic decision-making trickle down,” said Fazal.

Ali Fazal in a still from 'Mirzapur'

The third season, which opened to good reviews, shows a handicapped Guddu trying to assert power and control over his gun-toting minions in Mirzapur along with his sister-in-law, Golu Gupta, played by an in-form Shweta Tripathi. While some may find the violence off-putting, there’s no denying that it’s the impeccable acting by the well-chosen cast that makes this series compelling. Interestingly, the viewership numbers are staggering after each season drop, but the reviews for its first season were pretty scathing and harsh.

“We got some horrible reviews after the season one launch, I remember. We got trashed, but we did OK. People still watched it … This is one show that knows how to deal out cliffhangers, and that works,” said Fazal.

True to his word, the third season’s last episode ends on a shocking and unexpected note, underlining the show’s impressive ability to shock and leave its audiences in awe.

Don’t Miss It!