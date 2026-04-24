So, does Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 actually rewrite the original timeline? The short answer is no. Eleven’s final battle in the animated series doesn’t alter established events from the main Stranger Things storyline. Instead, it expands what we already know about the period between Seasons 2 and 3, filling in the gaps around what was happening in Hawkins off-screen. Her confrontation with the Queen-like entity adds new context to the ongoing instability of the Upside Down, but it doesn’t change or contradict anything from the live-action series. If anything, it reinforces the idea that Hawkins was never truly safe, just temporarily quiet.