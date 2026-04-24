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Stranger Things Tales From ’85 ending explained: Does Eleven’s new battle seal her Season 5 fate?

Hawkins didn’t exactly take a break from monster chaos just because Eleven closed the Gate

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Stranger Things Tales From ’85 ending explained: Does Eleven’s new battle seal her Season 5 fate?

Netflix’s 'secret season' has officially wrapped its first run, and if that finale is anything to go by, the winter of 1985 is far from over. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has carved out its own snowy pocket in the timeline between Seasons 2 and 3, proving that Hawkins didn’t exactly take a break from monster chaos just because Eleven closed the Gate.

Instead, it turns out the Upside Down was never really done with them.

Ending explained

If you’ve been wondering how the Hawkins squad ended up fighting new creatures after Season 2 seemingly shut the door on the Upside Down, the answer comes down to government incompetence with a science problem.

While Hawkins Lab was being cleaned up, not everything got properly disposed of. Some remnants of the Upside Down, specifically vine samples were kept back for research purposes. That’s where things spiral.

Enter Daniel Fischer (Lou Diamond Phillips), a former Hawkins Lab figure, and substitute teacher Anna Baxter (Janeane Garofalo), who unintentionally help turn those leftover samples into something new. Using an experimental formula, they revive and mutate the vines into a spore-based organism unlike anything seen before.

It's a demonic evolution: a Queen-like entity, later nicknamed Hordak Prime by Dustin. And here’s the twist, she isn’t trying to conquer Earth. She just wants to go home. Unfortunately, “home” requires reopening a Gate.

The finale

The final episode throws the gang into an underground network of caves that feel like the Upside Down’s more organic, breathing cousin.

  • Nikki Baxter (Odessa A’zion) steps up as the group’s tech-savvy wildcard, helping the team navigate the Queen’s hive-like lair

  • The stakes escalate fast: if the Queen successfully tears open a new Gate, and reconnects with the Mind Flayer, it could trigger a full-scale invasion.

Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt) ultimately ends it with a decisive strike, slicing through the Queen and sealing the rift before things collapse completely.

For now, Hawkins is safe again.

Or at least… it will be for about three weeks.

Does it rewrite Stranger Things?

So, does Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 actually rewrite the original timeline? The short answer is no. Eleven’s final battle in the animated series doesn’t alter established events from the main Stranger Things storyline. Instead, it expands what we already know about the period between Seasons 2 and 3, filling in the gaps around what was happening in Hawkins off-screen. Her confrontation with the Queen-like entity adds new context to the ongoing instability of the Upside Down, but it doesn’t change or contradict anything from the live-action series. If anything, it reinforces the idea that Hawkins was never truly safe, just temporarily quiet.

Showrunner Eric Robles has been adamant that this spin-off respects the canon. The battle with the Queen (Hordak Prime) happens in a 'frozen' moment between Seasons 2 and 3, it reveals the hidden cost of the peace we see at the start of the 'Summer of Love.'

The aftermath: A false calm

Peace returns, the kind that always feels temporary in Hawkins.

  • The Baxter family decides to stay

  • Nikki officially joins the group, now part of their D&D circle as the new “Barbarian”

  • The kids settle back into normal life… whatever that means here

It’s calm, but suspiciously so.

Hawkins doesn't stay quiet for long.

Post-credits scene: Something is still growing

Just when it seems like the story is winding down, the series drops its signature final tease.

In an Upside Down version of the greenhouse where Fischer’s experiments began, something unsettling happens: a blue-tinged flower sprouts from the remains of the Queen. As “We’ll Meet Again” plays, the moment feels less like closure and more like a warning.

Fischer may be gone, but his experiment clearly isn’t finished.

And whatever is growing now… didn’t come out of nowhere.

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