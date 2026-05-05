Met Gala 2026: From Beyoncé to Blake Lively, the best celebrity looks from fashion’s biggest night

The Met Gala 2026 descended like a fully-fledged fashion fever dream. Held on fashion’s most-watched first Monday in May, this year’s red carpet doubled down on drama, artistry, and pure spectacle, with celebrities treating the steps of the Met like a living exhibition. From sculptural silhouettes and archival revivals to looks that blurred the line between costume and couture, the night was a reminder that the Met Gala is more about storytelling through fashion. And in 2026, everyone showed up ready to be remembered, not just seen.