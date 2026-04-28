Met Gala 2026 sees Beyoncé return as co-chair making her first appearance in a decade
According to Vogue and multiple confirmed reports, the global superstar will not only attend but also serve as a co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala on the 4th of May.
Beyoncé first attended the Met Gala in 2008, when she was 26 years old. Her return comes nearly ten years after her last appearance in 2016, when she attended the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' themed gala wearing a structured peach coloured latex Givenchy gown with dramatic puffed shoulders.
For the look, she wore her hair sleek and straight with subtle highlights, paired with a smoky eye that created a striking contrast against her softly toned, concealer-finished lips. Between 2012 and 2016, Beyoncé built a defining Met Gala style streak, consistently wearing custom Givenchy gowns for five consecutive appearances.
This time, Queen Bey's role goes far beyond walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She joins Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour as co-chairs for the 2026 edition.
The theme for this year is 'Costume Art' and it is tied to the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
At its core, the theme is about treating fashion as part of fine art, not just clothing. The exhibition explores how garments and artworks both reflect the human body, often placing fashion pieces alongside paintings, sculptures, and historical artworks to show their connections across time.
The Met Gala dress code linked to this theme is 'Fashion Is Art' which gives guests broad creative freedom. Instead of a strict concept, celebrities are expected to interpret fashion as a form of artistic expression, drawing inspiration from art history, sculpture, painting, and even surreal or abstract ideas.