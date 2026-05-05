The appearance marked her first Met Gala in four years
Blake Lively made a powerful return to the Met Gala on Monday night, choosing an archival 2006 Versace Atelier gown that drew from Venetian Rococo paintings and the grandeur of Baroque churches. The appearance marked her first Met Gala in four years and came just hours after news broke that her long-running legal dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni would not proceed to trial.
The case stemmed from the 2024 production of It Ends With Us, where Lively accused Baldoni, her co-star and director, of sexual harassment and alleged she faced retaliation through a coordinated digital smear campaign after raising concerns. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit in federal court, also naming The New York Times over its reporting on messages involving his publicists. Both of his cases were dismissed at an early stage.
In December 2024, Lively filed her own suit seeking approximately $161 million in damages, citing alleged misconduct on set and the impact of what she described as a smear campaign. Baldoni responded with a $400 million countersuit, which was ultimately dismissed in June 2025.
Earlier this year, a judge dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims, including sexual harassment, conspiracy, and defamation, leaving only allegations tied to breach of contract and retaliation-related claims. Her legal team noted at the time that the sexual harassment claim was dismissed not on the basis of wrongdoing, but due to her classification as an “independent contractor, not an employee.”
On Monday, both parties issued a joint statement reflecting on the film and its broader message, calling It Ends With Us 'a source of pride' and reaffirming a shared commitment to raising awareness for domestic violence survivors.
The statement read, "source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors - and all survivors - is a goal that we stand behind." "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online," the statement further read.