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Ryan Reynolds says he's 'never been more proud' of Blake Lively amid legal case: 'People have no idea...'

The actor also addressed the 'digital illusion', and how it is in conflict with reality

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The couple, who have been married since September 2012, are also parents to three daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4
The couple, who have been married since September 2012, are also parents to three daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4
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Ryan Reynolds has spoken publicly about the legal case involving his wife, actor Blake Lively, expressing support while avoiding detailed comment on the proceedings.

During an appearance on Today’s Sunday Sitdown Live, Reynolds discussed the difference between public perception and private life, noting that he remains supportive of Lively. He said he is 'proud' of her, adding that much of what is reported publicly does not fully reflect their personal experience. He said, “You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life.” He added, “Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do.”

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Ongoing legal developments

The case is linked to the 2024 film It Ends With Us, in which Lively starred alongside Justin Baldoni.

According to court developments earlier this month, a US District Judge dismissed several of Lively’s claims, including those related to sexual harassment. However, one aspect of the case, involving allegations of a retaliatory smear campaign, is set to proceed to trial.

Lively had originally filed a complaint alleging misconduct during the film’s production, including inappropriate comments and retaliation after raising concerns about working conditions. Baldoni has denied the allegations and has filed a countersuit.

Lively’s response

Following the court’s decision, Lively addressed the situation on social media, stating that she pursued legal action due to what she described as retaliation, and expressed hope that the case may encourage others to speak up about similar experiences.

Personal context

Reynolds and Lively, who married in 2012, have four children. While the case continues, Reynolds indicated that their focus remains on family life alongside managing public attention around the legal proceedings.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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