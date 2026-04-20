During an appearance on Today’s Sunday Sitdown Live, Reynolds discussed the difference between public perception and private life, noting that he remains supportive of Lively. He said he is 'proud' of her, adding that much of what is reported publicly does not fully reflect their personal experience. He said, “You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life.” He added, “Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do.”