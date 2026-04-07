Blake Lively fires back at 'digital violence' after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal: 'It's abuse'

Lively expressed gratitude that her 'core claims' survived the ruling
Days after a federal judge narrowed the scope of her legal battle against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively took to social media to share a personal update.
On Monday, April 6, the actress addressed the court’s decision to dismiss 10 of her 13 claims. Despite the reduction in charges, Lively expressed gratitude that her "core claims" survived the ruling, allowing the case to move forward to a jury trial next month.
While the judge dismissed several allegations, including specific harassment claims, the legal battle continues with three key charges moving forward to a New York courtroom: breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation. Lively’s attorney, Mike Gottlieb, characterised the ruling as a significant step, noting that the court found sufficient evidence to proceed with claims that the actress suffered reputational harm as a result of retaliation after she spoke out against what she described as a hostile work environment.
In her lengthy statement, Lively framed the lawsuit, which she says she never wanted to file, as a stand against the "pervasive retaliation" she encountered after requesting a safe working environment. She also touched on the public nature of the feud, which first surfaced during the film's 2024 press tour.
"Don’t be distracted by the digital soap opera… The physical pain from digital violence is very real. It is abuse. And it’s everywhere."
She added, "Not just in the news, but in your communities and schools. If you’re looking, my claims won’t be the first or last tie you’ll see examples of the extreme dangers of retaliation and digital warfare. And it often won’t be directed at celebrities or those who may able to speak up.”
The mother of four, who shares children daughters Ines, Betty, James and son Olin, with husband Ryan Reynolds, went on to assert that she plans to be an advocate for victims like herself.
Lively, a mother of four, emphasised that she views her ability to fight this legal battle as a privilege she intends to use for others. She vowed to continue fighting against systems that 'seek to harm, shame, silence, and retaliate against victims,' regardless of whether they have a celebrity platform.
“I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence, and retaliate against victims. I know it’s a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it,” Lively concluded.