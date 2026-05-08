Blake Lively pushes for damages despite Justin Baldoni settlement: Why the feud isn't over

Lively's legal team is continuing to push forward on a key issue
The legal dispute between actor Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us is still not fully behind them, despite a recent settlement that appeared to draw a line under their highly publicised feud.
Lively, who first accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of the 2024 film It Ends With Us, is now pursuing damages and legal fees linked to his dismissed countersuit, according to Radar.
While most of the litigation has been resolved between Lively and parties connected to Wayfarer Studios, her legal team is continuing to push forward on a narrow but significant remaining issue. Court filings show that Lively and co-defendants, including Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, Jennifer Abel and The Agency Group PR LLC, have entered into a settlement agreement that resolves nearly all claims in the consolidated case.
However, one unresolved component remains tied to California Civil Code Section 47.1.
That provision is central to Lively’s ongoing request for attorneys’ fees, compensatory damages, treble damages and punitive damages. Her legal team argues the dispute stems from what they describe as a retaliatory lawsuit filed after she raised concerns about alleged harassment and retaliation during the film’s production.
Section 47.1, introduced by California lawmakers, is intended to protect individuals who publicly speak out about alleged sexual assault, harassment, discrimination or retaliation, shielding them from retaliatory defamation suits.
According to the filings, Lively is seeking not only legal costs but also damages that could be tripled under the statute, along with additional punitive damages.
The broader case, however, looked close to resolution earlier this week when both sides announced a settlement. In a joint statement issued through their lawyers, Lively and Baldoni said they were focused on moving forward.
“Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors and all survivors is a goal that we stand behind,” the statement read. “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”
The agreement came just two weeks before the case was due to go to trial, which was expected to draw significant attention in Hollywood for its potential revelations about the film’s production and behind-the-scenes tensions, as reported by AFP.
Earlier court rulings had already narrowed the scope of the dispute. A federal judge in Manhattan dismissed Baldoni’s defamation and extortion countersuit in June, while also throwing out Lively’s sexual harassment claims in April. However, her retaliation-related claims had been cleared to proceed to trial, with jury selection originally set for May 18, according to AP and AFP. The final settlement terms have not been disclosed.