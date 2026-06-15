Hatta Police remain fully prepared to handle emergencies across remote mountainous areas
Dubai Police successfully rescued an Arab national who became lost in the Hatta mountains following an extensive two-day search operation involving multiple specialised emergency and rescue teams.
According to Brigadier Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations received a distress call last Saturday from a man reporting that he was stranded in the mountainous Hatta region.
Immediately after receiving the alert, Dubai Police activated a large-scale rescue response led by the “Brave Team,” supported by Hatta Police patrols, the National Ambulance air unit, Dubai Police Air Wing, the Difficult Missions Team from the General Department of Transport and Rescue, National Guard patrols, and paramedics from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
Brigadier Al Ketbi said the operation faced significant challenges, including an inaccurate initial location provided by the caller, as well as the difficult mountainous terrain, steep elevations, and harsh environmental conditions.
Despite these obstacles, rescue teams continued intensive search efforts, demonstrating high levels of coordination and operational readiness. After two days of searching, the missing man was located and provided with necessary medical assistance.
Brigadier Al Ketbi confirmed that Hatta Police Station remains fully prepared to respond to emergencies across mountainous and remote areas, which attract large numbers of tourists due to their natural landscapes, including mountains, valleys, and dams.
He explained that Hatta Police operates specially equipped patrol vehicles designed for rough terrain, featuring advanced navigation systems, specialised tyres, modern communication tools linked directly to the Command and Control Centre, and a full suite of rescue equipment.
Officers assigned to these units undergo specialised training to ensure rapid and professional responses to emergencies at all times.
Brigadier Al Ketbi added that the Brave Team plays a central role in emergency response and event security operations. The unit is equipped with advanced rescue tools and technologies, including mechanical extraction equipment, modified off-road vehicles, LED searchlights, heavy-duty machinery, TETRA communication systems, live-streaming cameras linked to command centres, quad bikes, and drones equipped with thermal imaging for night operations.
Dubai Police urged members of the public to take precautionary measures when visiting mountainous or valley areas. Brigadier Al Ketbi advised hikers and visitors to stay on designated paths and avoid straying from marked routes.
He also stressed the importance of providing accurate location details during emergencies to ensure rapid response times.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to contact Dubai Police immediately via the emergency number 999 or use the SOS feature on the Dubai Police smart application in case of any emergency situations.