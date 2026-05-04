Pre-hydrate, starting the day before -"Your hike preparation starts at least a day before you set out. Drink more than three litres of water the day before, so that when you're on the trail, you won't need to carry as much."

Carry at least one litre of water per hour of hiking.

Apply sunscreen, wear sleeve coverings, a hat, and sunglasses.

Bring a whistle - Mobile signal can disappear entirely on remote trails, a whistle may be your only way to call for help.

Freeze a third of your water supply - "At least one third of the water you bring should be in the form of frozen bottles to cool yourself down, and to keep your snacks from spoiling in the heat."

Always hike with a licensed guide, particularly if you are a beginner, and go in groups.