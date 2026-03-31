Step Back in Time: Inside Ras Al Khaimah’s timeless heritage, ancient trade routes

Discover Ras Al Khaimah’s culture and heritage at these must-visit spots
Ever wondered what 7,000-year-old stories feel like up close? In Ras Al Khaimah you can walk through time. From Bronze Age roots to coastal, mountain and desert traditions, the emirate offers more than sights. Explore over 80 archaeological sites, ancient forts, and the UAE’s only pearl farm.
Cultural tours and experiences bring its fascinating past vividly to life, and four of its heritage sites are even included on UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list. Each step reveals stories of trade, survival, and community across centuries long. Here are some places to begin your journey into Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE’s past.
Walk in and it feels like time paused. This last-surviving pearl fishing village stretches across traditional homes, mosques, souqs and watchtowers. Once home to the Al Zaabi tribe, it remains largely untouched. The mix of simple houses and larger courtyard homes offers a glimpse into everyday life shaped by trade and the sea.
One of the UAE’s oldest living traditions comes alive here. At Suwaidi Pearls, cruise through mangroves, learn how generations of divers shaped coastal life, and even open an oyster yourself. It offers a direct connection to the country’s pearling heritage, once central to its economy and identity.
Set inside a former palace, the museum brings everything together. Artefacts, manuscripts, and exhibits on pearl diving, farming and daily life help you piece together the emirate’s past before seeing it unfold outside.
Shimal offers a striking glimpse into customs and traditions of the Bronze Age. Home to one of the region’s largest prehistoric cemeteries, it features hundreds of tombs alongside settlement remains and a medieval palace. The scale and variety reveal how communities evolved over thousands of years.
A short climb leads to sweeping views and rich history. This hilltop fort, one of its kind in the UAE, reflects centuries of settlement. The surrounding Dhayah area has seen human settlement for thousands of years, giving it immense historical significance, while palm groves, old harbours, and tombs add even more depth to the experience.
Once a thriving port, Julfar connects you to the emirate’s trading legacy. Walk through its remains and imagine ships arriving with goods and stories. Its continuous habitation since early Islamic times makes it one of the few places where that era still feels tangible.
Simple yet distinctive, this is the emirate’s oldest mosque. It has no minaret, but a traditional prayer call platform still remains. It’s a quiet reminder of how communities once gathered and connected.