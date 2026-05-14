Masdar City makes UAE history with first 5 Pearl office rating

Commercial buildings achieve top Estidama rating with major energy and water savings
Masdar City has announced that its M19 A&B Office Buildings have become the first commercial office development in the UAE to achieve a 5 Pearl Estidama rating.
The announcement was made at the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit, marking a major milestone in sustainable urban development in the country.
The 5 Pearl rating is the highest level under Abu Dhabi’s Estidama Pearl Rating System and recognises projects that achieve high standards in sustainability, energy efficiency, water conservation and environmental performance.
Officials said the achievement reflects nearly 20 years of Masdar City’s work in supporting sustainable development and climate-resilient infrastructure in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 goals.
According to Masdar City, the M19 A&B buildings achieved energy savings of more than 91 per cent beyond international benchmark standards through smart design techniques and the use of solar energy systems.
The buildings also reduced indoor water consumption by 45 per cent using efficient water systems and smart controls.
Officials added that the project achieved a 56 per cent reduction in heat gain and lowered cooling demand by 63 per cent.
Ahmed Baghoum said the achievement highlights Masdar City’s continued commitment to sustainable urban development.
“The achievement reflects our long-term efforts to develop resilient and future-ready communities that support national priorities and improve quality of life,” he said.
The development also aims to secure LEED Platinum and WELL Gold certifications, further supporting its sustainability and wellness standards.
The project includes electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle parking linked to the city’s cycling network, shaded walkways and sustainable construction materials.
Masdar City said the development was designed to create healthier and more efficient work environments while reducing environmental impact.
The city is already home to several major sustainability projects, including the International Renewable Energy Agency headquarters, the Net Zero Mosque and The Link development.
Officials said the latest milestone further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable infrastructure and innovation.