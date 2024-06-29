Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Accommodation Complex in Warsan has received the Platinum Rating in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).
This makes it the first multifamily project in the world to receive this international certification, achieving 80 points under LEED Homes v4.1.
“This supports the ‘Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033’ to establish Dubai as a global leader in quality of life,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.
Environmental savings
DEWA’s Accommodation Complex in Warsan, which is comprised of a building for families and another for bachelors, achieved 61 per cent water savings and 28 per cent energy savings.
The Complex has reduced leakage and produces 10 per cent of the energy it needs using renewable sources. The furniture used in the Complex has received a certificate from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an international non-profit organisation that promotes environmentally appropriate, and socially beneficial viable management of the forests. The furniture contains low volatile organic compounds (Low VOC) materials, enhancing the quality of the building’s internal environment.
Green buildings
In addition to the Accommodation Complex in Warsan, DEWA currently boasts nine green buildings that have earned LEED ratings, including the Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, the first sustainable government building in the UAE and the largest government building in the world to receive USGBC’s Platinum Rating for green buildings; the Innovation Centre, the Research and Development (R&D) Centre; the Smart Grid Station; Moro Hub; the Distribution Power Division Complex in Al Ruwayyah; Al Rayyan Mosque in Hatta; Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex Warehouses; and the Building Management Centre in Al Ruwayyah.