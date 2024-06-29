“This supports the ‘Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033’ to establish Dubai as a global leader in quality of life,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.

Green measures at the facility have yielded 28 per cent energy savings Image Credit: Supplied

Environmental savings

DEWA’s Accommodation Complex in Warsan, which is comprised of a building for families and another for bachelors, achieved 61 per cent water savings and 28 per cent energy savings.

The Complex has reduced leakage and produces 10 per cent of the energy it needs using renewable sources. The furniture used in the Complex has received a certificate from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an international non-profit organisation that promotes environmentally appropriate, and socially beneficial viable management of the forests. The furniture contains low volatile organic compounds (Low VOC) materials, enhancing the quality of the building’s internal environment.

Green buildings