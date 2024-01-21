Dubai: As part of its afforestation initiative, Dubai Municipality successfully planted more than 185,000 trees in the emirate in 2023 - an average of 500 trees daily.
The move increased the total green area by 234 hectares, up from 170 hectares in 2022. The trees were planted in 210 sites, such as agricultural projects, nature reserves, main and secondary roads, in Deira and Bur Dubai, in addition to the Municipality’s parks.
The Municipality has introduced a variety of trees across its planting initiatives, including local species such as Ghaf and Sidr (which are well-suited to the region’s soil salinity conditions), Sumar, Neem, Olive, Samorova palm, Indian jasmine, and palm-like trees. Additionally, many other evergreen plants have also been included, such as Washingtonia, Bismarckia, Pseudobombax, Poinciana, Bougainvillea, Acacia farnesiana, and Darsina.
The authority is expanding green spaces in residential and urban areas, as well as main and secondary roads and bridge intersections. The initiative also places emphasis on enhancing air and soil quality, in addition to elevating the city’s aesthetic appeal.
Main objective
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General, Dubai Municipality, said the Municipality’s Green Dubai initiative is a year-round effort and “adheres to comprehensive engineering and planning standards”. The objective, he added, is to enhancing the quality of life and overall wellbeing.
“Green Dubai’s initiative is one of the key components of the Municipality’s strategic efforts towards sustainability. By safeguarding and optimising the use of natural resources and elements as well as substantially lowering carbon emissions in the emirate, this initiative seeks to have a positive effect on the environment. This is in line with the strategy and national goals to become carbon neutral by 2050,” Al Hajri said.
“The initiative significantly contributes to creating and enhancing green spaces for leisure, relaxation, and connecting with nature. Furthermore, it has also improved the cultural and aesthetic appeal of Dubai, ensuring environmental preservation for future generations.”