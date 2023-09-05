Ajman: Al Zorah City today unveiled an ambitious project to double the size of the protected Al Zorah Natural Reserve over the next year in Ajman.

Al Zorah currently houses more than 500,000 trees responsible for producing millions of litres of oxygen per day. Spanning over 1 million square metres, the sanctuary is home to over 200 species of native and migratory birds.

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Al Zorah City pledges to plant hundreds of thousands of mangrove trees in its natural reserve in Ajman in support of the UAE’s commitment to plant 100 million trees in anticipation of the upcoming 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28).

This initiative also comes within the framework of the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ and in line with the ‘UAE Net Zero by 2050’ target.

Why mangroves?

Mangrove forests are a vital part of the community in Ajman. Home to a multitude of different species of native and migratory birds, wildlife and plantation, mangroves are known for their green footprint and ability to naturally absorb and store excess carbon dioxide from the environment five times more efficiently as compared to traditional land forests.

They play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, storing significant amounts of carbon and helping mitigate climate change. Mangroves also enhance water quality by filtering debris and providing coastal regions with mechanical protection from natural disasters.

‘Treasure for community’

Al Zorah City is a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International PLC, a real estate master developer in Ajman.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Al Zorah City Board of Directors, said: “Al Zorah Mangrove Natural Reserve is a treasured part of our community in Ajman. We are pleased to announce our initiative for 2023, which strives to increase our green footprint in the emirate and support the UAE in its long-term sustainability targets and the upcoming highly anticipated COP28.”