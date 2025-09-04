Amirah Developments showcases sustainable residential landmark in Dubai Islands

Project delivers 31% energy savings and 24% water efficiency
Amirah Developments, a next-generation real estate developer focused on sustainable urban living, has reaffirmed its commitment to green building excellence through its latest residential project in Dubai Islands. Strategically designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing occupant well-being, the development achieves a remarkable 31 per cent reduction in annual energy consumption and 24.37 per cent savings in potable water use. This project stands as a benchmark for responsible development and aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Dubai’s Green Building Regulations.
The high-performance residential building integrates advanced sustainable construction techniques, efficient Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, intelligent lighting, and water-saving technologies. The design was executed under the guidance of Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers, with green building compliance overseen by Crown Home Engineering Consultants. The building adheres to EHS-Trakhees regulations and is registered under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v3 NC rating system. From conception to delivery, the project reflects how sustainability and luxury can co-exist in Dubai’s dynamic real estate ecosystem.
The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 targets a 70 per cent reduction in carbon footprint, 40 percent increase in energy efficiency, and 50 per cent contribution of clean energy to the national mix. Buildings are a primary contributor to energy demand, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of total electricity consumption in the UAE largely due to air conditioning and lighting loads. Amirah’s sustainable design directly contributes to lowering this burden through innovation and thoughtful engineering.
The building’s 31 per cent energy savings were achieved through a layered approach combining advanced thermal insulation, high-efficiency air conditioning systems, LED lighting with occupancy sensors, and centralised monitoring of HVAC and lighting systems. In addition, reflective roofing materials with a Solar Reflective Index above 78 help mitigate the urban heat island effect, reducing indoor cooling loads and prolonging rooftop lifespan. These measures are in full alignment with Dubai Municipality’s targets to embed energy-saving solutions across all new developments by 2030.
The building delivers 24.37 per cent potable water savings via low-flow fixtures and high-efficiency toilets core components in achieving national water conservation goals. These measures reinforce the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to reduce total water demand by 21 per cent and increase productivity to Dh400 per cubic metre. With nearly 42 per cent of the UAE’s potable water being sourced through energy-intensive desalination, every drop conserved translates to lower energy usage and environmental impact.
During development, dust suppression, erosion control, waste segregation, and proper on-site material storage were rigorously implemented. The project promotes low-carbon transport alternatives, offering dedicated parking for low-emission vehicles and facilities for cyclists contributing to Dubai’s transition to green mobility infrastructure.
Indoor spaces meet international air quality standards with 100 percent fresh air intake, dual-stage filtration systems, and low-VOC materials. A full-building flush-out was conducted prior to occupancy. To support resident health, the property is entirely non-smoking both indoors and outdoors. Long entrance mats prevent dust ingress, and lighting control systems in common areas maintain optimal energy use without sacrificing comfort.
This Dubai Islands residential project is more than a green building; it is a lifestyle statement that places sustainability and wellness at its core. Residents benefit from stylish, well-ventilated living spaces integrated within a neighbourhood rich in retail, transport, and recreational infrastructure.
Commenting on the milestone, Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder of Amirah Developments, stated: “This project reflects our deep belief that sustainability is not a trend it is the foundation of future-ready real estate. By building intelligently and responsibly, we contribute to Dubai’s green vision while creating homes that enhance lives. We are proud to support the UAE’s environmental goals and demonstrate that design excellence and environmental consciousness can go hand in hand.”
Amirah Developments continues to redefine premium living by combining design sophistication with environmental responsibility. Backed by a skilled team of architects, engineers, and planners, the company strives to set new standards in real estate that serve both people and the planet.
For more information about Bonds Avenue Residences and Amirah Developments, please visit www.amirah.ae
