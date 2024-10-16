Masdar City stands at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s transformation, driving the emirate's falcon economy—a vision aimed at achieving a diversified and sustainable future. As Abu Dhabi transitions to a global leader in sustainability, Masdar City integrates cutting-edge technology with environmental responsibility, contributing significantly to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

A hub of innovation and sustainability

Masdar City is more than a free zone—it is a world-leading hub for sustainability and innovation. It is spearheading the UAE's economic diversification, prioritising both growth and environmental stewardship. The city’s development of 21 LEED Platinum-certified assets, with more under construction, has positioned it as one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings globally, including the first net zero commercial building, generating 100 per cent of its energy needs on-site.

Driving the falcon economy

The falcon economy embodies the UAE’s commitment to economic diversification. Masdar City plays a key role in this vision, as a driver of Abu Dhabi’s dynamic growth. As a free zone, economic developer, and real estate developer, Masdar City fosters a collaborative ecosystem where businesses can thrive.

Image Credit: Supplied

Masdar City's cluster model has attracted international companies to join its transformative vision. By fostering centres of excellence, Masdar City drives global advancements, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to position itself as a global business hub.

“Masdar City is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi's economic and environmental strategy,” emphasises Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City. “Our decision to strengthen industry-specific clusters fosters innovation by cultivating a collaborative environment where businesses can easily connect, exchange ideas, and thrive. This approach has created a compelling and competitive landscape for international businesses.”

Strategic partnerships and future initiatives

Masdar City has established key partnerships with government entities such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. These collaborations include the development of the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) initiative, which is part of Masdar City’s agri-tech cluster. Similarly, the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industries (SAVI) initiative is part of the mobility cluster, both advancing industries critical to Abu Dhabi's growth. Additionally, partnerships with the Department of Health and the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence are strengthening the life sciences and AI clusters.

Image Credit: Supplied

A legacy of sustainability

Masdar City’s achievements in sustainable urban development are impressive, from delivering the first LEED Platinum building in Abu Dhabi to spearheading several net zero energy projects. This shows the commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, showcasing its leadership in sustainability.