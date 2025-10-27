GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah Police Air Wing flies 52 missions in three months

Missions included training exercises, security patrols and community service flights

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Air Wing has successfully completed 52 air missions in the third quarter of 2025, reinforcing safety, security, and community support across the emirate.

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehi, Head of the Air Wing Department, said the missions included training exercises, security patrols, support for government agencies, and community service flights. “These operations highlight the department’s vital role in advancing the General Command’s goals while serving the public interest,” he explained.

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Al Sheihi of Ras Al Khaimah Police has urged citizens, residents, and visitors to follow all safety guidelines as winter approaches and mountain sports and hiking grow in popularity across the emirate.

He advised outdoor enthusiasts to notify the Operations Room of their destinations before setting out, carry enough food and water, keep mobile phones fully charged, and avoid rugged or dangerous areas.

“The Air Wing team is ready 24/7 to respond quickly and carry out any emergency tasks,” said Lieutenant Colonel Al Sheihi. “Our mission is to protect lives and ensure public safety but achieving this requires full cooperation from everyone to prevent accidents and emergencies.”

