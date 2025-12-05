Holiday hikers warned as RAK Police step up mountain patrols

Search-and-rescue teams, air support deployed amid rising visitor numbers in rugged areas
Ras Al Khaimah Police have stepped up search-and-rescue and air support operations across the emirate’s mountainous areas during the 54th National Day holiday to ensure the safety of hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.
According to the force, the Search and Rescue Department carried out several missions over the holiday period, including three separate operations in mountain locations to assist individuals who suffered various incidents while exploring the area. The Air Wing also responded to a number of aerial tasks during the same time.
Police urged the public to fully cooperate with safety efforts, noting the growing number of visitors heading to the mountains at this time of year. Authorities advised hikers to carry enough food and water, ensure their mobile phones are fully charged, and inform someone in advance about their planned routes. Visitors were also warned to avoid rugged terrain, refrain from hiking after dark, and wear suitable clothing and footwear for mountainous environments.
Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed that while specialised teams remain ready to respond to emergencies despite the risks involved, public compliance with safety instructions is essential to reducing mountain-related accidents and ensuring the well-being of all visitors.
The force called on citizens, residents and tourists to support ongoing police efforts aimed at raising awareness and promoting a culture of prevention, which remains key to avoiding unnecessary dangers in the emirate’s popular outdoor destinations.
