From New Zealand to Sweden, UAE residents share their travel plans
I'll admit, I got jealous watching a video of a few huskies rolling in the snow. They were right where they wanted to be: Hiding under layers of white. Sitting a million miles away with my portable fan working overtime, I briefly imagined swapping places with the huskies.
It's solace to watch snow-topped mountains, people bundled in thick jackets and holding hot cups of coffee. Somehow, the algorithm would prefer if I watched those reels more than tourists walking down Roman streets with Gelato.
So, while I mourn my travel plans that are still months away, other UAE residents decided to choose some of the colder spots for their summer vacation, escaping the worst of the European heatwave.
For Dubai-based resident, Trishna Mulani, the decision to head to Sweden wasn't a random one. “Living in Dubai means I spend most of the year in sunshine, so when I travel, I look for contrast,” she says. “The cooler climate means I can spend more time outdoors.”
Her upcoming itinerary in Stockholm: "I’ll be exploring Stockholm’s fashion, design, art and culinary scene, visiting places like the Happiness Museum, catching a performance at the Royal Opera and unwinding at thermal baths," she says, adding that she will then travel to Gothenburg for its food and coastal charm, while also making time to experience Sweden’s lakes, hiking trails and summer culture. "I have a wide range of interests and love learning about the places I visit so I’m always looking for experiences that offer a deeper understanding of local life.
As she emphasises: This is an intentional trip. "Instead of trying to tick off as many attractions as possible, I’m prioritising experiences that allow me to slow down, disconnect and immerse myself in local culture. I think the best trips leave you with a new perspective and I think Sweden will do that for me."
For others, it’s not even a seasonal decision anymore.
Annie Meikle grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which is one of Canada’s coldest cities. As she explains, "It’s not abnormal for the temperatures to drop to -40 Celsius in the winter months. Once I left Edmonton, I swore that I’d never want to be around snow or ice again in my life."
However, after living in Dubai for 16 years, her views changed. "I love the sunshine in the winter here,but the heat not so much," she says, explaining that now she and her partner look for cooler-weather spots. "Instead of heading to Europe in the summer, we prefer to go in the early spring when it’s still cool. A couple of years ago, we explored Montenegro and Albania, and the temperatures were around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius. We loved it."
They also travelled to Scotland three years ago, and really cherished the joy of fleece jackets in the middle of the day. Indeed, there’s something about fresh air and cooler temperatures that just makes everything feel better,” she says.
Now, the plan includes even broader escapes, including Canada and India’s monsoon season, chosen specifically for cloud cover and rain.
If you need a last-minute getaway, Georgia is your best option.
For many UAE residents, cooler weather doesn’t have to mean long-haul travel. PR executive Khushie Mallya chose Georgia for exactly that reason short flight, simple visa process, and noticeably lower temperatures.
They were in time for snow-capped views, as she says. “We intentionally looked for a cooler place,” she says. “It felt like the perfect escape from the city heat.”
Even in early summer, temperatures in the mountains hovered near snow, while the city stayed comfortably mild.
For others, the idea of 'cool' goes even further.
One traveller, Shami Kassibawi, Head of Communications at Spread Communications, is heading to New Zealand for six weeks, describing it as a family-driven decision to experience a completely different climate — one where temperatures sit in the single digits and outdoor life feels refreshingly different. As it turns out, New Zealand might just be another hotspot for people, she says. "I already know many people going there."
“It’s an amazing place to visit,” she says.
Jola Chudy, Founder Jola Chudy PR, loves a visit to South Africa. "It doesn't have ice or snow, but my water bottle did freeze in the fridge," she says, adding that it is traditionally 'low season' during July. "I love the opportunity to get away from the heat and enjoy a very outdoors-focused lifestyle."
She describes the outdoorsy lifestyle: A trail running in the mountains, the joy of a run through wild protea fields, leafy woodlands, and emerge on craggy mountaintops overlooking the ocean. "It’s a very adventure-focused place, so it’s also great for kids who love zip lines, wildlife, paragliding and exploring beaches and mountains.
The days are usually warm and sunny, with evenings dipping enough to require long sleeves. "It’s a great antidote to screen time and humidity, and even the occasional freezing cold night on safari is more than made up for by the chance to see the Milky Way with astonishing clarity," she says.
For those already living through European heatwaves, the shift was also about daily survival strategies.
Nicola Monteath, Founder of Wellness Butter, who experienced the heatwave in Amsterdam, describes how quickly routines had to adapt when temperatures climbed.
“During the heatwave in Amsterdam, we tried to keep the house as cool as possible by blocking out the sun with throws over the windows and running three fans in the living room,” she says. “Amsterdam homes tend to retain heat and, sadly, AC isn't really a thing here.”
With a toddler in tow, the day became a careful balance of timing and improvisation.
“My toddler and I escaped the hottest part of the day by lingering over a long lunch at a restaurant with air conditioning,” she adds. “I packed some clay to keep little hands busy while I caught up on a bit of work on my phone.”
Even routines shifted. Walks home came with gelato stops, while essentials like ice packs, coconut water and frozen fruit became part of the weekly shop.
And as the day cooled, evenings turned into something more playful. “Once we were home, we brought out the water guns to cool off, turned up the music for our evening dance party, ‘Dai Dai’ by Shakira has been on repeat (my daughter’s request!), and then settled in for dinner, story time, and a later-than-usual bedtime.”
So while most of us sigh in envy, it's worth nothing that UAE residents are planning their trips, keeping the weather at the forefront of their decisions.
Places like Sweden, Georgia and New Zealand are increasingly coming up in conversations and not surprising, why: Cooler air, and the chance to actually enjoy being outdoors. Maybe, travel isn't quite abut where you go, now. It's about the comfort that you deserve.