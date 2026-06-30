However, after living in Dubai for 16 years, her views changed. "I love the sunshine in the winter here,but the heat not so much," she says, explaining that now she and her partner look for cooler-weather spots. "Instead of heading to Europe in the summer, we prefer to go in the early spring when it’s still cool. A couple of years ago, we explored Montenegro and Albania, and the temperatures were around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius. We loved it."