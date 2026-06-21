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Loggerhead sea turtle returns to birthplace in Oman's beach after 12 years

It was fitted with an identification tag during the 2014 nesting season

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman's environmental specialists have recorded the return of a loggerhead sea turtle to a nesting beach on Masirah Island 12 years after it was first tagged.
Oman's environmental specialists have recorded the return of a loggerhead sea turtle to a nesting beach on Masirah Island 12 years after it was first tagged.
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 A female loggerhead sea turtle has returned to its original nesting beach on Oman’s Masirah Island 12 years after it was first tagged, providing further evidence of the species' remarkable ability to return to its birthplace to breed, the Environment Authority said.

According to environmental specialists, the turtle was spotted during routine field monitoring on Al Ayjah Beach in the Wilayat of Masirah, in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

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Ghasi bin Hamad Al Farsi, an environmental monitoring supervisor at the authority's Masirah centre, said the turtle had been fitted with an identification tag during the 2014 nesting season at the same location.

He said the sighting adds to documented records of loggerhead turtles returning to Masirah's beaches and confirms what scientists describe as "site fidelity" — the strong tendency of female turtles to return to their original nesting grounds.

The observation also indicates that the female remains reproductively active more than a decade after it was last recorded.

The sighting has been logged as part of the 2026 loggerhead nesting season and added to the Environment Authority's long-term database of tagged turtles under its Masirah Island nesting beach management programme.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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