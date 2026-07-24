Inside Jumeirah Mallorca, the luxury retreat redefining island escapes

Life on the island moves at a blissful pace and so it does at Jumeirah Mallorca—specially for those who seek stillness and tranquility. One of my favourite retreats is on the eighth floor of the hotel. High above the Mediterranean Sea, the allure of the clifftop infinity pool and its panoramic views invites you to pause and reflect. Perfectly aligned with the horizon, the 240 sqm infinity pool creates the illusion of sailing in the deep blue; its azure waters blend seamlessly with the sea. It was here, during a moment of solitude one afternoon, that I found the perfect space to unwind—floating effortlessly between the sky and the sea.