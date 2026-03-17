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Ajman announces first day of Eid Al Fitr holiday

Holiday announced for all public entities, departments, and institutions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Ajman announces first day of Eid Al Fitr holiday
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The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for all government entities, departments and institutions in the emirate.

According to a circular issued by the department, the holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19, and continue until Sunday, March 22, with official work resuming on Monday, March 23.

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The decision applies to all entities affiliated with the Ajman Government, providing employees with a four-day break to mark the Islamic holiday.

Officials said the announcement is part of ongoing efforts to ensure clarity and coordination across government departments during official holidays.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is observed with prayers, family gatherings and community celebrations across the UAE.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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