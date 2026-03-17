Ajman announces first day of Eid Al Fitr holiday

Holiday announced for all public entities, departments, and institutions
The Ajman Government Human Resources Department has announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for all government entities, departments and institutions in the emirate.
According to a circular issued by the department, the holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19, and continue until Sunday, March 22, with official work resuming on Monday, March 23.
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The decision applies to all entities affiliated with the Ajman Government, providing employees with a four-day break to mark the Islamic holiday.
Officials said the announcement is part of ongoing efforts to ensure clarity and coordination across government departments during official holidays.
Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is observed with prayers, family gatherings and community celebrations across the UAE.