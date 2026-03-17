

Eid al-Fitr is a time of reflection, generosity and connection - a moment to honour loved ones with gifts that feel truly considered. This season, The Kurators present a refined edit where craftsmanship, innovation and timeless style come together, with a thoughtfully curated selection designed to appeal to every taste.



From Amouage’s limited-edition Oud Zuhal to elevated menswear, exclusive exotic handbags and the cutting-edge LYMA Laser, each piece has been selected to inspire meaningful gifting.



This Eid, celebrate with intention - and give gifts that go beyond the expected.