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All Thuraya services, infrastructure remain fully intact: Space42

Space42 says satellite network operating normally with no service disruption

Last updated:
WAM
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Launch of the Thuraya 4 satellite.
Launch of the Thuraya 4 satellite.
Supplied

ABU DHABI: Space42 has confirmed that all Thuraya services and infrastructure remain fully intact.

It added, "We continue with our mission, with no disruption to customers and partners."

Space42 is a UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company specializing in satellite communications and geospatial intelligence.

Thuraya is the mobile satellite services subsidiary under Space42, providing voice, data, and IoT solutions across over 150 countries via geostationary satellites.

They are currently deploying the advanced Thuraya-4 (T4-NGS) satellite system.

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