Portfolio construction must evolve for a new market era

Investors face cycles as narratives flip fast, liquidity ebbs, and capital crowds stories
Markets have accelerated beyond recognition. Themes that dominate for years now peak in quarters: AI infrastructure powered 2024 returns, defense surged through 2025 geopolitical shifts, deep tech looms next. Investors face compressed cycles where narratives flip rapidly, liquidity ebbs sharply, and capital chases concentrated stories. The old playbook—static allocations, annual rebalancing—leaves most exposed when leadership rotates.
Unconventional investing meets this challenge head-on. Rather than rigid templates, it demands agility: spotting theme trajectories early, rotating exposures intelligently, and holding liquidity to strike during dislocations. This isn't speculation; it's disciplined adaptation to a world where market regimes last months, not decades.
Consider recent rotations. Generative AI propelled semiconductors and cloud providers, concentrating returns in a handful of names. Defense followed as budgets swelled and supply chains hardened. Deep tech—quantum computing, advanced biotech—gains momentum via government mandates and private capital. Each wave carries a compelling story, then matures or yields to rivals.
Static strategies falter here. Index hugging amplifies overcrowding; bonds and equities correlate under stress; annual tweaks miss intra-year pivots. Geopolitical urgency, policy swings, and innovation bursts shorten cycles further. Liquidity, once abundant, now contracts abruptly exposing fragilities beneath headline gains.
Investors need frameworks that evolve with these dynamics. Unconventional approaches prioritize:
Narrative mapping: Distinguish enduring themes (defense modernization) from cyclical ones (AI hype).
Cycle awareness: Scale into acceleration, trim at saturation.
Liquidity discipline: Maintain deployable capital for rotations or dips.
Traditional diversification by asset class ignores shared risks. AI stocks, defense industrials, and deep tech startups may all ride "innovation" or "security" betas, correlating tightly until one falter. True resilience blends thematic diversification with risk overlays—position limits, drawdown triggers, scenario testing.
Liquidity emerges as the ultimate edge. When AI corrects 30%, cash buys defense strength. When defense peaks, reserves fund deep tech entry. This optionality turns volatility into opportunity; luxury rigid portfolios lack.
Risk management anchors it all. Capital preservation enables participation in multiple cycles. Unconventional investors set clear guardrails: 10% portfolio drawdowns prompt review; no theme exceeds 20% weighting; exits trigger on valuation or momentum breaks.
Many remain anchored to slower eras, underestimating how fast stories shift. Ask: Does your strategy flex with theme changes? Can it deploy capital quickly? Has it stress-tested rotations from AI to defense?
Elevate Financial Services champions this shift, offering platform-agnostic tools for investors seeking edge in dynamic markets. But the principle applies universally: in shorter cycles, agility compounds.
Markets reward those who treat themes as temporary, cycles as sprints, and portfolios as living strategies. Unconventional investing delivers exactly that.
- The writer is CEO at Elevate Financial Services