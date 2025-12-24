What’s going wrong? Usually, Avatar films build steam through word-of-mouth and sustained audience enthusiasm in the first week. This time, though, the North American box office has been lukewarm, and global audiences haven’t compensated enough to keep it afloat. The reviews have been tepid. While some fans still express some interest for the franchise, others on social media seemed to have 'grown out' of it, and aren't discussing it with the same vivid interest, that they did for the older films. However, others praised the film: 'The pacing was much better, and it felt more fluid and engaging than Way of Water." One wrote, "It was a visual feast, I really don't care what anyone else says." Another added, "It's a relentlessly bleak experience, but it is rewarding."