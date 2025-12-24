The expectations for the film have been sky high
Once the unshakable box-office titan, the Avatar franchise is facing turbulence with its third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The film, which was supposed to continue the Cameron magic, is instead showing cracks just days after release. Back in 2009, the original Avatar stunned the world, racking up $2.9 billion globally. Its 2022 sequel, The Way of Water, earned $2.3 billion. Expectations for Fire and Ash were sky-high—but reality has been… less spectacular.
After a modest $88 million domestic opening and a global three-day haul of $347 million, the film’s momentum faltered fast. Monday’s numbers saw a sharp drop: only $13 million domestically—a 45% dip from Sunday—barely pushing the four-day domestic total past $100 million. Internationally, the story was similar, with $39 million added on Monday, taking overseas earnings to $296 million. That puts Fire and Ash at $398.7 million worldwide after day four—a number that makes it the third biggest opener of 2025 behind Zootopia 2 and Wicked For Good, but still more than 25% below what The Way of Water achieved in the same time frame.
What’s going wrong? Usually, Avatar films build steam through word-of-mouth and sustained audience enthusiasm in the first week. This time, though, the North American box office has been lukewarm, and global audiences haven’t compensated enough to keep it afloat. The reviews have been tepid. While some fans still express some interest for the franchise, others on social media seemed to have 'grown out' of it, and aren't discussing it with the same vivid interest, that they did for the older films. However, others praised the film: 'The pacing was much better, and it felt more fluid and engaging than Way of Water." One wrote, "It was a visual feast, I really don't care what anyone else says." Another added, "It's a relentlessly bleak experience, but it is rewarding."
The cast remains strong: Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington reprise their roles as parents fighting to protect family and planet, while Oona Chaplin joins as the new antagonist. Fans are still hopeful, but the numbers suggest that Fire and Ash might not yet live up to the colossal legacy of its predecessors.
The future? James Cameron’s ambitious franchise isn’t done yet. Part four is slated for 2029, and part five for 2031, so there’s still time for the Avatar empire to reclaim its throne. But for now, the first week of Fire and Ash is a reminder that even a franchise as massive as Avatar isn’t immune to audience indifference.
All the records Avatar broke:
Highest-grossing film at the time:
$2.789 billion
Previous record holder: Titanic – $1.84 billion
Surpassed by: Avengers: Endgame – $2.797 billion
Became the highest-grossing movie in history on January 25, 2010 (after 41 days), and the second-highest-grossing movie worldwide just 20 days after release.
Current highest-grossing film (re-release in China):
$2.923 billion
Previous record holder: Avengers: Endgame – $2.797 billion
Reclaimed the title in March 2021.
Highest-grossing non-sequel:
$2.923 billion
Previous record holder: Titanic – $1.84 billion
Highest-grossing science fiction film:
$2.923 billion
Previous record holder: Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – $924 million
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox