When will Monsters, Inc 3 release? Everything we know so far about the Pixar sequel

Mike and Sulley may return as Pixar develops a new ‘Monsters, Inc.’ installment
Dubai: A new chapter in the beloved monster-filled universe of Monsters, Inc. is officially on the horizon.
Pixar Animation Studios has confirmed that a third film in the franchise is currently in development, according to Wall Street Journal, marking the first major cinematic return to the world of Monstropolis since the 2013 prequel Monsters University.
While the project is still in its early stages, the announcement has reignited interest in one of the studio’s most beloved animated universes. When the original Monsters, Inc. premiered in 2001, it quickly became a defining moment for modern animation. Directed by Pete Docter, the film introduced audiences to the city of Monstropolis, a world powered by children’s screams, harvested by professional “scarers.”
At the centre of the story were the unlikely duo of the gentle giant Sulley and his quick-witted best friend Mike Wazowski, voiced by John Goodman and Billy Crystal respectively. The film was both a commercial and critical success, earning more than $500 million worldwide and cementing its place among Pixar’s most iconic productions.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
More than a decade later, Pixar revisited the franchise with Monsters University, a prequel exploring how Sulley and Mike first met during their college years. It also proved to be a box office success, reportedly earning over $740 million globally.
The newly confirmed third instalment will mark the franchise’s first true sequel to the 2001 story. However, Pixar has so far kept most details tightly under wraps. No official plot, director or release date has been announced yet, and the studio has not clarified whether the film will continue directly from the original narrative or explore another period within the timeline.
The project forms part of a broader strategy at Pixar to revisit some of its most successful properties while also developing original films. Alongside the new Monsters film, the studio is working on other major sequels including Toy Story 5, The Incredibles 3 and Coco 2, as well as several original projects currently in development.
In the years since the original movie, the franchise has continued to expand beyond cinema. A television series titled Monsters at Work ran for two seasons on Disney+, following new employees navigating the transition from scream power to laughter as the main energy source in Monstropolis.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.